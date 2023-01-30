Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
Clayton News Daily
Dodgers brass: Releasing Trevor Bauer was right move
Los Angeles Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman expressed no regrets Wednesday about the team's decision to release right-hander Trevor Bauer last month. The team's top executives spoke with reporters for the first time regarding Bauer, who last pitched in June 2021. He was placed...
Clayton News Daily
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season. Williams has career averages of 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots over eight WNBA seasons with the Connecticut Sun (2015), Atlanta...
Clayton News Daily
Three Clayton County basketball players make Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team
Three Clayton County high school basketball players made the Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team released Friday. All three of the selections were girls players, including Lovejoy teammates La’Nya Foster and Bryanna Preston. Forest Park’s Jayda Brown also earned a spot on the team.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Clayton News Daily
Storm sign G Kia Nurse
Free agent guard Kia Nurse signed a contract with the Seattle Storm on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Storm for Nurse, who took to social media to announce the move. "Gooood morning Seattle," she wrote. Black history from the year you were born. "Kia is...
Clayton News Daily
NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode
The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
Clayton News Daily
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
Clayton News Daily
Nuggets shoot for homestand sweep vs. Hawks
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets will attempt to sweep their three-game homestand on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Hawks, who have won two straight on their challenging five-game road swing. The Nuggets are coming off a 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Hawks followed up...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year
Vic Fangio will earn more than $4.5 million per year for three years as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per a report Friday. The Monday Morning Quarterback also reported that the deal will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the...
Clayton News Daily
Surging Bucks set to have stars in fold when Heat visit
The Milwaukee Bucks will shoot for their seventh consecutive win, and first on the season against Miami, when the Heat visit on Saturday. Milwaukee scored its sixth straight victory Thursday when it held the Los Angeles Clippers to 18 fourth-quarter points and recorded the game's final seven points -- all by Giannis Antetokounmpo -- to pull out a 106-105 win. Antetokounmpo scored the Bucks' final 12 points to give him 54 for the night.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled that position.
Clayton News Daily
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10. Turner's father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent two seasons as the head coach...
Clayton News Daily
Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week
If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Clayton News Daily
NFL data: Concussions up 18 percent in 2022
While concussions rose during the 2022 NFL season, not all injury news was bad as the league released injury data from the preseason and regular season on Friday. While concussions were up 18 percent to 149 this season, compared to 126 last season, overall injuries were down 5.6 percent in 2022. This year's concussion numbers were also 14 percent higher than the three-year average of 130 from 2018-20.
Comments / 0