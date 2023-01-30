The Milwaukee Bucks will shoot for their seventh consecutive win, and first on the season against Miami, when the Heat visit on Saturday. Milwaukee scored its sixth straight victory Thursday when it held the Los Angeles Clippers to 18 fourth-quarter points and recorded the game's final seven points -- all by Giannis Antetokounmpo -- to pull out a 106-105 win. Antetokounmpo scored the Bucks' final 12 points to give him 54 for the night.

