Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
NFL data: Concussions up 18 percent in 2022
While concussions rose during the 2022 NFL season, not all injury news was bad as the league released injury data from the preseason and regular season on Friday. While concussions were up 18 percent to 149 this season, compared to 126 last season, overall injuries were down 5.6 percent in 2022. This year's concussion numbers were also 14 percent higher than the three-year average of 130 from 2018-20.
Clayton News Daily
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
Clayton News Daily
Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week
If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Clayton News Daily
Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
Clayton News Daily
Menacing charge against Bengals' Joe Mixon dismissed
An Ohio judge dismissed an arrest warrant for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Friday -- at least for now. An affadavit from a woman who alleged Mixon threatened her with a gun during a road rage incident on Jan. 21 was filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Clayton News Daily
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10. Turner's father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent two seasons as the head coach...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled that position.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally cleared concussion protocol after more than a month, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Tagovailoa entered the protocol ahead of Week 17. He also will miss this weekend's Pro Bowl festivities. Tagovailoa, 24, met with several medical professionals, all of whom concur that the three-year...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Alabama hires Tommy Rees as OC
Alabama is hiring Tommy Rees as its offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday. Rees, most recently the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will replace Bill O'Brien on coach Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien left to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Comments / 0