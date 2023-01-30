Read full article on original website
Marjorie Brittain Lundy
She was raised in rural Shelby County with her 6 siblings and attended Stephen F. Austin College earning a degree in Art. Her art work continues to be a prized possession in the family. Marjorie was a dedicated elementary school teacher and had a lifelong love of learning and travel. She was married to Lee Lundy whom she met in college and was a loving mother to their 3 children and partner in their successful ranching operation. Marjorie was an active member of Austonio Baptist Church for over 65 years, serving as Sunday School teacher and church clerk many of those years. She was a long time member of the Eastern Star Organization and was active in 4H and any other organization her children participated in.
Ruth Annette Dingler Grant Oswalt
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Joyce Wilburn Smith
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Patroon Cemetery in the Patroon Community of Shelby County.
UT Tyler Recognizes Two Students from Timpson on Fall 2022 President's Honor Roll
February 3, 2023 - The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the fall 2022 President's Honor Roll and two of those recognized are from Timpson, Texas. To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester...
"And the Band Played On" by Neal Murphy
February 3, 2023 - Who would have thought it? Finding some documents hidden away in a cedar chest for over fifty years has had a negative effect on my ego, sort of like finding out for sure that Santa Claus does not exist. Let me explain what I mean. I...
Shelby County Historian Shares Video of Portia Gaines
February 3, 2023 - Shelby County Historian Buster Bounds shared video footage of Portia Gaines introducing Mayor David Chadwick at the 2013 Center HS Alumni Hall of Honor induction. The video shares a glimpse of the beloved teacher and story teller so many loved and remember. Bounds shared, "Our lives are richer because of her...."
Center ISD Hosts Scholarship Signings for Henry, Gipson, and Evans
Three senior student athletes from Center High Schools signed college letter of intents to study and participate in football on scholarship. Kameryn Henry a guard for the Center Roughriders signed to play at Doane University in Crete Nebraska. The Tigers have hosted 1,180 All-Americans and won 198 conference championships and 3 national titles. Henry plans to study Kinesiology and be a coach someday. He stated that he enjoyed the closeness and the location of the school.
Tenaha Dominoes Club Looking for a Few Good Players
February 3, 2023 - Looking for a few good players who want to start a Dominoes Club in Shelby County. Looking for players that can take a lost as well as a win. Looking for players who want to play on Friday nights from 6 to 10 pm, and to assist in the forming of this Club.
UT Tyler Recognizes Four Students from Shelby County on Fall 2022 Dean's List
February 3, 2023 - The University of Texas at Tyler announced the students who were named to the fall 2022 Dean's List and four those recognized were from Shelby County. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
SFA Gardens to Host Grafting Seminar; Reg. Starts Feb. 6
February 3, 2023 — Dr. David Creech, Stephen F. Austin State University professor emeritus of agriculture and director of SFA Gardens, will discuss plant grafting techniques during a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon March 11 at the Brundrett Conservation Education Building, located at 2900 Raguet Street. "There's an...
Joe’s Italian Restaurant Welcomes Large Group at Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
February 1, 2023 - A large group attended Joe’s Italian Restaurant’s New Member and Grand Opening ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Chamber Ambassador President Stephanie Elswick welcomed owners, Ben Ponari and Linda Metaliaj, to the downtown square, “We are very happy to welcome [Ben] and Linda to our community. We are very happy to have another restaurant on the square, and that’s Italian food. And we all love Italian food.” Elswick then presented them their new Chamber of Commerce membership plaque to proudly display.
"At His Feet" Ladies Retreat
February 1, 2023 - At His Feet Ladies Retreat Friday. February 3, 2023 at 7 o’clock in the evening Sardis Pentecostal Church 4352 County Road 3047 Center Tx 75935. Special speaker Cindy Fish.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Feb. 2
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Company Vying to Install Oilfield Waste Dump Reportedly Gave Campaign Contributions to Regulators (Texas Tribune)
February 2, 2023 - A company seeking to install an oilfield waste dump in Shelby County has reportedly made over $50,000 in campaign contributions to Texas Railroad Commissioners since 2019, and contributed $10,000 of that to the committee chair 15 days before they had an audience with the commission to plead their case, according to a Texas Tribune article.
