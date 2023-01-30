She was raised in rural Shelby County with her 6 siblings and attended Stephen F. Austin College earning a degree in Art. Her art work continues to be a prized possession in the family. Marjorie was a dedicated elementary school teacher and had a lifelong love of learning and travel. She was married to Lee Lundy whom she met in college and was a loving mother to their 3 children and partner in their successful ranching operation. Marjorie was an active member of Austonio Baptist Church for over 65 years, serving as Sunday School teacher and church clerk many of those years. She was a long time member of the Eastern Star Organization and was active in 4H and any other organization her children participated in.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO