Alabama coach Nick Saban talks Jalen Hurts' committment and his journey to the Super Bowl
In a move that can only be described as shocking at the time, the Philadelphia Eagles selected former Alabama and Oklahoma star quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts had a historic freshman season under head coach Nick Saban, throwing for 2,780 yards and...
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
Georgia football duo lands on ESPN's projection for college football's best player
Spring football is right around the corner and the Georgia Bulldogs will have the equally rare and enviable task of attempting to threepeat as National Champions after taking home the 2021 and 2021 titles. Georgia will be preparing for its 12 traditional practices and three scrimmages, including G-Day on April 15 where fans will be in attendance. ESPN discussed its college football players to watch for the 2023 season, beginning with who it thought would be the best player this fall. Two different reporters at the outlet mentioned Georgia players, one on each side of the ball. On offense, Adam Rittenberg's selection should come as no surprise.
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
College basketball rankings: Tennessee slips in Top 25 And 1 after head-scratching loss to Florida
Tennessee is good. Really good, sometimes. But the Vols are undeniably flawed relative to most other teams at the tip-top of the sport, and that was on full display again Wednesday night when they lost by double-digits to a Florida squad that entered with nine losses and zero victories over schools ranked in the top 45 of the NET.
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
Signing day ends recruiting sagas for QB Rashada, CB McClain
The opening of college football’s traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle’s most notable recruitments. Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State. “Glad to truly be home!” Rashada posted on Twitter. Also in the Pac-12, Cormani McClain, previously committed to Miami, signed with Colorado to make it two straight years that coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star cornerback.
All-American Punter, Kicker Announces Major Commitment
One of the top special teams players in the 2023 recruiting class announced his commitment on Wednesday. Gabe Russo, who is an Under Armour All-American, announced a commitment to Auburn as a PWO (preferred walk-on). That came after he got a scholarship offer from Kentucky. ...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Clemson OC Garrett Riley explains why he left TCU to join Dabo Swinney's staff with Tigers
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arrived from TCU, having just won the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant in college football. Riley aims to rejuvinize a Clemson offense after helping lead TCU to a national championship berth. He made the difficult decision to leave the place where he took off, and he explained why on National Signing Day while speaking with Clemson’s media team.
Top Basketball Player in 2024 Class from Alabama Announces Top Six, Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide is among the final six teams for the No. 1 player in the state and No. 5 point guard in the country for the Class of 2024.
Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings
As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement
The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Analysts discuss Vols' 2023 class on 247Sports' National Signing Day show
Tennessee didn’t add any players to its 2023 signing class on Wednesday. But with the arrival of National Signing Day, a couple of 247Sports’ analysts took the opportunity to look back at what the Vols are getting in the 25 players who make up what remains a top-10 class nationally.
Jackson State 2023 football schedule
Jackson State has released its 2023 football schedule as it moves into the next phase of its football program. The post Jackson State 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
College football rankings 2023: 10 teams with National Championship potential coming off National Signing Day
TCU football challenged recruiting narratives and gave all of college football hope when the Horned Frogs improbably reached the 2022 national championship game. Sonny Dykes' group began the year unranked and picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 before crashing college football's biggest stage. But then came a 65-7 drubbing at the hands of Georgia, reminding everyone just how big the gap is between those that have the talent to merely make the playoff versus actually winning the whole dang thing.
