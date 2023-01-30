Arsenal consider move for Chelsea star Jorginho if they decide not to pursue Moises Caicedo

Arsenal have switched their attentions to Chelsea's Jorginho in their search for a new central midfielder.

Sources have indicated that a deal for the Italy international to make the short trip across London was still at it's early stages - however work towards the transfer has started with a clear feeling that an agreement is possible ahead of the transfer deadline.

Chelsea are open to selling Jorginho with the midfielder's contract expiring this summer, while the potential arrival of Enzo Fernandez would push the former Napoli man further down the pecking order.

The news comes as Arsenal spent the day deliberating whether to make a third offer for Moises Caicedo amid fears they could damage their relationship with Brighton if they submit an improved bid.

Arsenal have a good relationship with Brighton, the club successfully signing Ben White from the Amex Stadium in deal worth £50million ahead of next season.

Indeed, there is an acknowledgement behind the scenes at the Emirates that - as much as they want Caicedo - they don't want to disrespect the south-coast club.

Given the Seagulls have made abundantly clear they have no intention of selling the Ecudaor international , there is a recognition a further offer may strain relations with the south coast club.

As a result the Gunners have started analysing alternatives; with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho emerging as their preferred option. Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Everton's Amadou Onana among the players they have also explored.

They also held a tentative interest in Weston McKennie, who is joining Leeds .

Having failed with their original offer of £60million for Caicedo on Friday, the Gunners tabled a new bid worth £65m plus a further £5m in add ons on Sunday.

Prior to the new offer, Brighton were adamant they did not want to sell the Ecuadorian and their stance has not changed.

The Gunners realise they have to move quickly with the transfer window shutting on Tuesday, hence their decision to explore a swoop for Jorginho.

Brighton are adamant Caicedo is not for sale, but sources have indicated that an offer of £80million may bring the south-coast club to the table.

If any third bid fo Caicedo is rebuffed, then sources close to the deal have indicated that the Gunners will seriously consider moving onto other targets.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a new central midfielder a priority ahead of tomorrow's deadline.