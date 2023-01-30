Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee's Ellis signs with Butler CC football
After four years of starting for the Tallassee football program, quarterback Tyler Ellis has found a home in the college ranks. Ellis signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football with Butler Community College on Wednesday. He was the only Tallassee player to sign an NLI on National Signing Day.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson jumps to No. 5 in Class 5A
Fresh off the heels of back-to-back Top 10 victories last week, the Charles Henderson Trojans (19-5) jumped to No. 5 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) Class 5A rankings this week. This weeks Top 10 polls are the final ASWA polls for each classification of the season. The...
WSFA
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to keep up with almost 84-year-old Luther Messick, you better be moving. He’s usually in the lead. His son calls his dad a freak who loves to compete. “Yes, sir,” said Troy resident Luther Messick. “I’ve always been, and I still do.”...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn student wins Miss Alabama 2023
The 2023 Miss Alabama USA Pageant was held in the Gogue Performing Arts Center on January 27th and 28th. There were 37 women competing in this pageant. The contestants competed in multiple competitions such as swimwear, ball gown and interviews. On the second night of the pageant, the number of contestants decreases to 16, continuously going down until one contestant was ultimately chosen.
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
Troy Messenger
Mrs. Huner featured in The Messenger in 1969
In 1969, Mrs. Stanley Huner was featured in the Careers for Women feature stories. Mrs. Stanley Huner has had Troy’s only catering service for two years. She and her husband have been operating a local restaurant for a number of years. “I was born into this business. One of...
tourcounsel.com
Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama
Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
Alabama man killed when truck overturns and he was thrown from vehicle, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when he truck he was driving struck another car and then flipped over, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:03 p.m. Friday, and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Reymundo Teyes Brindis, 32, was fatally injured when the...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
WSFA
‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis. The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests. In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert...
