Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
wanderwithalex.com
11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC
Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
charlestondaily.net
Entries for the Win the Marquee at The Riviera (Downtown Charleston) open through February 27, 2023
The Riviera’s Win The Marquee contest launched today (February 1) and will run through February 27th for any and all to submit their favorite saying, inside joke, sweet note, or clever message. The winner will not only get their message displayed on the King Street marquee, but will win...
charlestondaily.net
Special Gallery Opening featuring the works of Marg Barry – Including an art event giveaway – Saturday, February 11, 2023 (Mount Pleasant)
What: Gallery Opening featuring the work of Margaret De Carli Barry. When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Where: Perspective Gallery – 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant SC 29464. Event Details. Wine and Munchies will be served. Painting giveaway – Must be...
charlestonmag.com
Bread Winners: Here’s where to find the best crusty baguettes, hearty loaves, and tangy sourdough in town
Tiller Baking Co. baguettes (left) and assorted breads from Baguette Magic (right). After pausing baking operations during the pandemic, sisters Paula and Samantha Kramer were finally able to resume their bread program, finding a space in West Ashley big enough to produce loaves for their Folly Road location and their newest spot on Spring Street. In addition to baguettes, there’s a weekly schedule of sourdough and multigrain loaves, along with specialty breads like braided challah, focaccia, and olive, and the sisters hope to launch a quarterly bread subscription later this year. In the meantime, they’ll be focusing on their cafes, where they serve coffee, pastries (“pop-tarts,” “cruffins,” and coffee cakes, to name a few), and sandwiches like the Recovery Baguette, a beloved creation piled high with scrambled eggs, bacon, prosciutto, cheddar, tomato jam, and arugula. 792 Folly Rd. & 73 Spring St., baguettemagicchs.com.
charlestonmag.com
Flashback: The Savory Legacy of Harold’s Cabin
Part Jewish deli and part grocery, Harold’s Cabin (pictured here in 1954) long served as a Lowcountry culinary staple. Harold Jacobs inherited his parents’ mercantile store on the corner of President and Congress in the ’40s. In 1954, he and his wife, Lillian, moved the business to Wentworth Street, transforming it into a restaurant catering to Charleston’s centuries-old Jewish community and a downtown Gentile crowd looking to purchase specialty items, such as smoked oysters and imported cheese. Patrons could shop at the deli and gourmet food store, then head upstairs for a traditional Kosher dinner. The business closed in 1964 after partnering with Piggly Wiggly supermarkets, which sold a few Harold’s specialties, including the decadent Savouré spread, made of cream cheese blended with spring onions and poppy seeds. In 2016, RiverDogs F&B director John Schumacher opened a new Harold’s Cabin restaurant in the original location. The menu offers a nod to the Jacobs with the Harold & Lillian, a smoked salmon and latke dish with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local Jewish foundations.
abcnews4.com
Steve Madden permanently closes lower King Street location
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Steve Madden on King Street has closed its doors. The famous shoe and accessories store was located on lower King Street. ABC News 4 spoke with some of the workers inside the store who said they're no longer renting the space. We have reached out to Steve Madden, asking for the reason for the closure and if another location will be opened.
Man seeking warm place to stay as temps drop below freezing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures set to dip below freezing late Friday night, some people are looking for a warm place to sleep. Jamie Woodberry has lived in Berkeley County for a little more than 20 years. But the recent cold snap will have a big impact on his life. “I just don’t […]
crbjbizwire.com
Choate Construction Company Receives CAGC’s 2023 Pinnacle Award
CHARLESTON, SC - Choate Construction Company is honored to announce it has been. selected as one of this year’s Pinnacle Award winners for the Credit One Stadium Renovations project by the Carolinas Associated General Contractors (CAGC). Choate Construction’s notable work and partnerships earned this recognition in the Best Building Project, Large ($5 million and above) category of the Awards program. Trade partners SteelFab, Inc, Glasscorp, and Pleasant Places Inc joined Choate in accepting the award.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Mount Pleasant’s First African American Church: A Mystery, A Legacy
A major piece of Mount Pleasant’s history is found in the African American story. It’s among us today in the area’s sweetgrass baskets, gathering places like Six Mile Tavern and historic “settlement communities.” Gullah culture flavors the town at every corner. A historically spiritual group, at the center of it all, there is religion.
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
kiss951.com
South Carolina One of the Most Beautiful Places to Travel in March 2023
Thinking about taking a trip next month? I know February just started, but March is next month and that is Spring Break for some. Wondering where to go in March? Well, there is a list of some of the best destinations to travel to in March 2023. Guess what? A South Carolina destination made the list.
crbjbizwire.com
Nexton Announces Dayfield Park
Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
thedanielislandnews.com
Multifamily construction slated for Clements Ferry apartment complex
This week there are a large number of multifamily and large residential developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be...
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
Mount Pleasant traffic study to focus on patterns, volume
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Mount Pleasant will soon assess traffic patterns and volume through a comprehensive study. Mayor Will Haynie said the town will take an in-depth look at the flow of traffic and see what can be done to reduce the number of vehicles traveling on roads throughout […]
charlestondaily.net
39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
charlestonmag.com
Soups & Stews to Warm Your Soul: Local chefs share six recipes for satisfying bowlfuls, from elegant bisques to a spicy vegetarian pozole
(Left) Jill Mathias with friends from The Goatery; (Right) Cauliflower & Goat Cheese Soup. Chez Nous chef Jill Mathias delivers an elegant, ultra-creamy bowlful >>GET THE RECIPE HERE. (Left) “Pumpkin seed oil reinforces the color and flavor of the butternut squash.” —Ben Berryhill; (Right) Ben Berryhill. Butternut...
Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
charlestonmag.com
A Summerville couple picked up the story of a 150-year-old Italianate home where previous owners left off
There’s something about a house with a story to tell. For Bonny and David Ferguson, the tales hidden beneath the original heart pine floorboards, behind the pine-paneled walls installed by the home’s most famous resident, and swirling around the octagonal rotunda of the “teacherage” in Summerville’s historic district were irresistible. “We love old things,” says Bonny. “We always knew we wanted a historical home.” And perhaps the best part about buying a house with a past is the chance to add your own legacy.
Comments / 0