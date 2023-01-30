ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
CHARLESTON, SC
wanderwithalex.com

11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC

Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Bread Winners: Here’s where to find the best crusty baguettes, hearty loaves, and tangy sourdough in town

Tiller Baking Co. baguettes (left) and assorted breads from Baguette Magic (right). After pausing baking operations during the pandemic, sisters Paula and Samantha Kramer were finally able to resume their bread program, finding a space in West Ashley big enough to produce loaves for their Folly Road location and their newest spot on Spring Street. In addition to baguettes, there’s a weekly schedule of sourdough and multigrain loaves, along with specialty breads like braided challah, focaccia, and olive, and the sisters hope to launch a quarterly bread subscription later this year. In the meantime, they’ll be focusing on their cafes, where they serve coffee, pastries (“pop-tarts,” “cruffins,” and coffee cakes, to name a few), and sandwiches like the Recovery Baguette, a beloved creation piled high with scrambled eggs, bacon, prosciutto, cheddar, tomato jam, and arugula. 792 Folly Rd. & 73 Spring St., baguettemagicchs.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Flashback: The Savory Legacy of Harold’s Cabin

Part Jewish deli and part grocery, Harold’s Cabin (pictured here in 1954) long served as a Lowcountry culinary staple. Harold Jacobs inherited his parents’ mercantile store on the corner of President and Congress in the ’40s. In 1954, he and his wife, Lillian, moved the business to Wentworth Street, transforming it into a restaurant catering to Charleston’s centuries-old Jewish community and a downtown Gentile crowd looking to purchase specialty items, such as smoked oysters and imported cheese. Patrons could shop at the deli and gourmet food store, then head upstairs for a traditional Kosher dinner. The business closed in 1964 after partnering with Piggly Wiggly supermarkets, which sold a few Harold’s specialties, including the decadent Savouré spread, made of cream cheese blended with spring onions and poppy seeds. In 2016, RiverDogs F&B director John Schumacher opened a new Harold’s Cabin restaurant in the original location. The menu offers a nod to the Jacobs with the Harold & Lillian, a smoked salmon and latke dish with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local Jewish foundations.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Steve Madden permanently closes lower King Street location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Steve Madden on King Street has closed its doors. The famous shoe and accessories store was located on lower King Street. ABC News 4 spoke with some of the workers inside the store who said they're no longer renting the space. We have reached out to Steve Madden, asking for the reason for the closure and if another location will be opened.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Choate Construction Company Receives CAGC’s 2023 Pinnacle Award

CHARLESTON, SC - Choate Construction Company is honored to announce it has been. selected as one of this year’s Pinnacle Award winners for the Credit One Stadium Renovations project by the Carolinas Associated General Contractors (CAGC). Choate Construction’s notable work and partnerships earned this recognition in the Best Building Project, Large ($5 million and above) category of the Awards program. Trade partners SteelFab, Inc, Glasscorp, and Pleasant Places Inc joined Choate in accepting the award.
CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Mount Pleasant’s First African American Church: A Mystery, A Legacy

A major piece of Mount Pleasant’s history is found in the African American story. It’s among us today in the area’s sweetgrass baskets, gathering places like Six Mile Tavern and historic “settlement communities.” Gullah culture flavors the town at every corner. A historically spiritual group, at the center of it all, there is religion.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Nexton Announces Dayfield Park

Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Multifamily construction slated for Clements Ferry apartment complex

This week there are a large number of multifamily and large residential developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador

We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Soups & Stews to Warm Your Soul: Local chefs share six recipes for satisfying bowlfuls, from elegant bisques to a spicy vegetarian pozole

(Left) Jill Mathias with friends from The Goatery; (Right) Cauliflower & Goat Cheese Soup. Chez Nous chef Jill Mathias delivers an elegant, ultra-creamy bowlful >>GET THE RECIPE HERE. (Left) “Pumpkin seed oil reinforces the color and flavor of the butternut squash.” —Ben Berryhill; (Right) Ben Berryhill. Butternut...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestonmag.com

A Summerville couple picked up the story of a 150-year-old Italianate home where previous owners left off

There’s something about a house with a story to tell. For Bonny and David Ferguson, the tales hidden beneath the original heart pine floorboards, behind the pine-paneled walls installed by the home’s most famous resident, and swirling around the octagonal rotunda of the “teacherage” in Summerville’s historic district were irresistible. “We love old things,” says Bonny. “We always knew we wanted a historical home.” And perhaps the best part about buying a house with a past is the chance to add your own legacy.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy