Mount Pleasant, SC

live5news.com

Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
wanderwithalex.com

11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC

Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
live5news.com

Lowcountry flower shop celebrates 90 years in business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From birthdays, holidays, weddings and more, a West Ashley flower shop has helped the Lowcountry celebrate so many special occasions for decades. Charleston Florist, located on St. Andrews Boulevard, is celebrating 90 years on Thursday. The business has been family-owned and operated since 1933. Shop owner,...
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Mount Pleasant’s First African American Church: A Mystery, A Legacy

A major piece of Mount Pleasant’s history is found in the African American story. It’s among us today in the area’s sweetgrass baskets, gathering places like Six Mile Tavern and historic “settlement communities.” Gullah culture flavors the town at every corner. A historically spiritual group, at the center of it all, there is religion.
crbjbizwire.com

Nexton Announces Dayfield Park

Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
Charleston City Paper

Charleston Animal Society offers free vaccines, microchips

Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is hosting Vax-a-Palooza Feb. 18 to set the Guinness World Record for most vaccine pledges in 24 hours with a goal of 2,000 pledges. The event takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum, and attendees will receive two free vaccines and one microchip for dogs and cats.
abcnews4.com

High Cotton announces new general manager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hall Management Group has welcomed Alpha Turner as the new General Manager of High Cotton restaurant in Charleston. Turner has spent two decades in the restaurant industry, recently serving as the Assistant General Manager at Halls Chophouse in Greenville. “I am thrilled to take on...
charlestondaily.net

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to host Candlelight Vigil for all the pets we have lost – Saturday, February 11, 2023

Next Saturday, February 11th, Remember and Celebrate Your Beloved Pets at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary’s Candlelight Vigil. Hallie Hill knows how much a pet can change your life. From their happy dance at the door when you come home to cuddles on the couch, they have shown you a love that will last a lifetime. The Sanctuary invites you next Saturday, February 11th at 6:30pm to gather at their Angel’s Crossing memorial site to pay tribute to those animals you carry in your heart every day.
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
