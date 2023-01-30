Read full article on original website
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
wanderwithalex.com
11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC
Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
live5news.com
Lowcountry flower shop celebrates 90 years in business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From birthdays, holidays, weddings and more, a West Ashley flower shop has helped the Lowcountry celebrate so many special occasions for decades. Charleston Florist, located on St. Andrews Boulevard, is celebrating 90 years on Thursday. The business has been family-owned and operated since 1933. Shop owner,...
Man seeking warm place to stay as temps drop below freezing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures set to dip below freezing late Friday night, some people are looking for a warm place to sleep. Jamie Woodberry has lived in Berkeley County for a little more than 20 years. But the recent cold snap will have a big impact on his life. “I just don’t […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Mount Pleasant’s First African American Church: A Mystery, A Legacy
A major piece of Mount Pleasant’s history is found in the African American story. It’s among us today in the area’s sweetgrass baskets, gathering places like Six Mile Tavern and historic “settlement communities.” Gullah culture flavors the town at every corner. A historically spiritual group, at the center of it all, there is religion.
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
charlestondaily.net
Entries for the Win the Marquee at The Riviera (Downtown Charleston) open through February 27, 2023
The Riviera’s Win The Marquee contest launched today (February 1) and will run through February 27th for any and all to submit their favorite saying, inside joke, sweet note, or clever message. The winner will not only get their message displayed on the King Street marquee, but will win...
Mount Pleasant traffic study to focus on patterns, volume
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Mount Pleasant will soon assess traffic patterns and volume through a comprehensive study. Mayor Will Haynie said the town will take an in-depth look at the flow of traffic and see what can be done to reduce the number of vehicles traveling on roads throughout […]
charlestondaily.net
Special Gallery Opening featuring the works of Marg Barry – Including an art event giveaway – Saturday, February 11, 2023 (Mount Pleasant)
What: Gallery Opening featuring the work of Margaret De Carli Barry. When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 – 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Where: Perspective Gallery – 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant SC 29464. Event Details. Wine and Munchies will be served. Painting giveaway – Must be...
crbjbizwire.com
Nexton Announces Dayfield Park
Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston Animal Society offers free vaccines, microchips
Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is hosting Vax-a-Palooza Feb. 18 to set the Guinness World Record for most vaccine pledges in 24 hours with a goal of 2,000 pledges. The event takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum, and attendees will receive two free vaccines and one microchip for dogs and cats.
abcnews4.com
Middle school golf team in CCSD receives donation from Darius Rucker
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new golf team in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) has been outfitted through a donation from musician and Charleston native Darius Rucker. According to a Jan. 31 tweet from First Tee - Greater Charleston, Rucker donated golf clubs to to Baptist Hill...
abcnews4.com
High Cotton announces new general manager
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hall Management Group has welcomed Alpha Turner as the new General Manager of High Cotton restaurant in Charleston. Turner has spent two decades in the restaurant industry, recently serving as the Assistant General Manager at Halls Chophouse in Greenville. “I am thrilled to take on...
Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold
The YMCA of Greater Charleston announced plans Monday to sell the Berkeley County YMCA in Moncks Corner due to financial challenges. The post Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
charlestondaily.net
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to host Candlelight Vigil for all the pets we have lost – Saturday, February 11, 2023
Next Saturday, February 11th, Remember and Celebrate Your Beloved Pets at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary’s Candlelight Vigil. Hallie Hill knows how much a pet can change your life. From their happy dance at the door when you come home to cuddles on the couch, they have shown you a love that will last a lifetime. The Sanctuary invites you next Saturday, February 11th at 6:30pm to gather at their Angel’s Crossing memorial site to pay tribute to those animals you carry in your heart every day.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County's new 1% tax to begin in March
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The Sales & Use Tax rate in Berkeley County will increase by one percent on March 1st. The one percent tax is the Education Capital Improvement Tax following voters' approval last fall. Due to the change, residents will pay nine percent instead of eight percent.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial
In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
