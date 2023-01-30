Next Saturday, February 11th, Remember and Celebrate Your Beloved Pets at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary’s Candlelight Vigil. Hallie Hill knows how much a pet can change your life. From their happy dance at the door when you come home to cuddles on the couch, they have shown you a love that will last a lifetime. The Sanctuary invites you next Saturday, February 11th at 6:30pm to gather at their Angel’s Crossing memorial site to pay tribute to those animals you carry in your heart every day.

HOLLYWOOD, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO