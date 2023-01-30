Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Robert Eugene Cabe, age 38, of Monroe
Robert Eugene Cabe, age 38, of Monroe, Georgia died, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Memorial services will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Life Church, Baldwin, Georgia. Family and friends should meet at the church by 2:45 pm. Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home,...
Middleton Sams Clarke, Age 66 Clarkesville
Middleton Sams Clarke, of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at age 66 due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Born in Miami, Florida on May 15, 1956, he was the son of the late Hagood, Jr. & Jane Davidson Clarke. Middleton worked as a lifeguard in his early years and in the construction industry most of his adult life.
Frank Joseph Kraft, age 91, of Dahlonega
Frank Joseph Kraft, age 91, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after a period of declining health. He was born on October 12, 1931, in Peoria, Illinois, to German immigrants, the late Joseph Kraft and the late Hedwig Kappas Kraft. The eldest of eight children, Frank was creative, curious, adventurous, and instilled with the desire to live the American dream and with the work ethic to achieve it.
Mrs. Marvene Grizzle, Age 80 Dahlonega
Mrs. Marvene Grizzle, age 79, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, February 1, 2023. Mrs. Grizzle was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. She was born on April 2, 1943, to the late Major and Floye Rider Moss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, RC Grizzle, sisters Edna Odom, Pauline Rider, Leona Rider, Viola Sheffield, Bonnie Lou Edwards, Edith Mincey, Adell Bruce, and Cleo Moss.
Carolyn Nancy Sears, age 77, of Cleveland
Carolyn Nancy Sears, age 77, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Mrs. Sears was born on July 26, 1945, in Hall County, to the late John and Montine Edge Smallwood. She worked for Northeast Georgia Medical Center for 18 years. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by husbands, Ransey Cain and Leon Sears; and son, Sammy Cain.
Edward Joyce, Age 82 Cleveland
Edward Joyce, age 82, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
Zoller Endorses Rebecca Yardley To Lead Georgia Republicans
(Cleveland)- Rebecca Yardley of Cleveland continues to build up support for her campaign to lead the Georgia Republican Party. Yardley has just received the endorsement of Martha Zoller. Zoller is best known for her media career which includes hosting the popular radio program, The Martha Zoller Show, on WDUN in...
White County Animal Control Names Anthony Senior Animal Control Officer
(Cleveland)-White County Public Safety’s Animal Control Division has named Brian Anthony as Senior Animal Control Officer. During a ceremony at White County Public Safety’s Emergency Operations Center, Anthony was pinned with collar brass significant with his new rank as Sargent. During the pinning ceremony, Director of Public Safety,...
White County Breaks Ground For New Tax Commissioner Building
(Cleveland)- The wet weather Thursday morning did not dampen the enthusiasm of officials as they gathered to break ground for a new White County Tax Commissioners office. The new facility will be located off North Main Street just past Ingles on property the county purchased last year for future county facilities.
