Frank Joseph Kraft, age 91, of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after a period of declining health. He was born on October 12, 1931, in Peoria, Illinois, to German immigrants, the late Joseph Kraft and the late Hedwig Kappas Kraft. The eldest of eight children, Frank was creative, curious, adventurous, and instilled with the desire to live the American dream and with the work ethic to achieve it.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO