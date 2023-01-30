ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met officer sacked after pleading guilty to assault and false imprisonment

By Helen William
A police officer who has has pleaded guilty to charges of false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm has been sacked from the Metropolitan Police.

Scotland Yard said that an accelerated misconduct hearing on Monday found that PC Sam Grigg, 36, breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of “discreditable conduct” and he has been dismissed without notice.

Grigg, used duct tape to restrain Natasha Rabinowitz in a house in Twickenham , south-west London , on December 2 last year.

It is said Grigg and Ms Rabinowitz were known to each other.

Grigg, who was attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared via video-link at Kingston Crown Court earlier this month.

We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel comfortable to approach

Commander Jon Savell

During the hearing John Howey, defending, said: “Mr Grigg accepts that he tied up the complainant. He takes no issue with anything she says.”

The Met said Ms Rabinowitz, aged in her 20s, suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Grigg, of Hazel Close, Twickenham, south-west London, was off duty at the time of the offence.

Judge Georgina Kent ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the sentencing hearing to February 10 at the same court.

The incident was reported on December 6 last year and Grigg was charged two days later.

After the misconduct hearing, Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met’s professional standards department, said: “PC Grigg’s behaviour was totally unacceptable and I know it will cause concern among members of the public.

“He’s let down the Met and his colleagues who are committed to keeping the people of London safe.

“We took immediate action to suspend him from duty when his offending came to light and have now removed him from the organisation.

“We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel comfortable to approach.

“When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation.”

Grigg will now be added to the barred list held by the College of Policing.

Anyone who appears  on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

