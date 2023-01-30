ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Derby County vs West Ham United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOEBL_0kWO8DLz00

Follow live coverage as Derby County take on West Ham United in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Emma Hayes wary of Bethany England threat as Chelsea travel to Tottenham

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is wary of former player Bethany England coming back to hurt their Women’s Super League title challenge when they visit Tottenham on Sunday.Hayes allowed forward England to leave last month and join Spurs in a deal understood to be a record between WSL clubs.A reunion occurred on January 25 when Chelsea won 3-1 against Tottenham in the Continental Cup quarter-finals but with the champions behind leaders Manchester United on goal difference, the Blues boss is eager for them not to slip up this weekend.A number of Blues have been nominated across the board at this year’s...
The Independent

Norwich City vs Burnley LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Burnley in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Everton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and final score as James Tarkowski stuns title favourites

Sean Dyche takes charge of Everton for the first time in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as the Toffees host league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park.Dyche was appointed to replace sacked manager Frank Lampard last week and faces arguably the most difficult test possible for his first match in charge. With his Everton side sitting 19th in the table, and in real danger of relegation, Dyche leads them against an Arsenal team that has not lost since September in the league.Mikel Arteta’s men will look to continue their charge towards the Premier League title following a dramatic late...
The Independent

Man United boss Erik ten Hag refuses to comment on Mason Greenwood investigation

Erik ten Hag has declined to comment on Manchester United’s internal investigation into Mason Greenwood after criminal charges against the forward were dropped.Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Thursday the case had been discontinued.“The withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” the CPS said.United then issued their own statement which said “the club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Weston McKennie 'super excited' to join Leeds on loanCarabao Cup: Man United’s Erik Ten Hag says winning against Newcastle will be ‘tough’Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man United push towards Wembley
The Independent

Wales vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations 2023 latest score and updates after Caelan Doris and James Ryan tries

Wales host Ireland in a mouthwatering 2023 Six Nations opener in Cardiff this afternoon.The Principality Stadium will be rocking as Wales look to quickly banish a nightmare 2022, which saw Wayne Pivac sacked after losses to Georgia and Italy.The Irish will be bullish though, their sensational form under Andy Farrell has them primed for a historic year with home games to come in the Six Nations against France and England as we count down to the World Cup in September.“Last week, there was only one topic of discussion and that was understandable,” Gatland said, referencing the scandal engulfing the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jesse Marsch ‘never more excited’ to be Leeds boss as selection options increase

Jesse Marsch declared he has “never been more excited” to be Leeds boss after the club bolstered his squad in the January transfer window.Marsch is set to hand Premier League debuts to club-record signing Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie in Sunday’s clash at relegation rivals Nottingham Forest. as his side chase a first league win since November.Leeds’ top scorer Rodrigo was this week ruled out for two months after surgery to repair a fractured tibia and ankle ligament damage, but Marsch remained upbeat.The American said fit-again Patrick Bamford had not felt so good in 18 months, while Tyler Adams, Crysencio...
The Independent

The concerning Chelsea trend that leaves Graham Potter entering the unknown

When Marco Silva started preparation for Fulham’s trip to Stamford Bridge, he found it difficult to plan for the potential XI, but felt confident there would be little change in Chelsea’s approach. It was the foundation of another positive result for his side, and another blank for Graham Potter.An uncharitable assessment of Silva’s view might be that’s because you should know exactly what to expect from the Chelsea boss. That is a solid tactical shape but few shots and no goals. This was after all the sixth time that Potter has overseen a scoreless performance in 15 Premier League...
The Independent

Exclusive: Chelsea ‘within their rights’ to push Financial Fair Play rules, Glenn Hoddle says

Glenn Hoddle has defended Chelsea’s transfer policy amid claims they have pushed football’s Financial Fair Play rules to the limit.The decision to splash over £300 million on new players has been labelled as controversial by rivals.“If they’re not breaking the law and there’s a little window of opportunity to get around it - and they’re within their rights to do it - then clubs will do it,” Hoddle told The Independent of Chelsea’s spending.“It’s up to the industries, Uefa, Fifa, they’ve got to come up with rules that will be sound.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Exclusive: NHS staff should be paid 'what footballers get', says Glenn HoddlePotter insists there are ‘positives’ to take despite Chelsea’s dull draw vs FulhamExclusive: Hoddle explains why two Chelsea signings are ‘upgrade’ on current squad
The Independent

Everton fans march in protest against club’s owner ahead of Arsenal game

Everton fans protested against the club’s board ahead of their Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.Football supporters could be seen holding a banner reading: “This is our club, not yours. It’s time to go,” as they made their way towards Goodison Park.Before kick-off, the Toffees sat 19th in the table and are in real danger of being relegated to the Championship.Saturday saw Sean Dyche take charge of Everton for the first time since being appointed manager and he had the tough task of setting his team up to play league leaders Arsenal.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What are the most expensive transfers in Premier League history?Everton confirm Sean Dyche as new manager after Lampard sackingSean Dyche outlines ‘basic principles’ Everton must adopt to succeed
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails ‘exceptional’ Harry Kane as ‘one of the best I’ve ever seen’

Pep Guardiola maintains that Harry Kane is one the best strikers he has ever seen.Guardiola’s Manchester City failed in their protracted attempts to prise the England captain away from Tottenham in the summer of 2021.The club instead turned their attention to Erling Haaland and this time landed their target, with the Norwegian moving to the Etihad Stadium last year.In terms of goals, that deal has proved a huge success with the prolific Haaland having netted 31 times in 27 appearances this term.Guardiola therefore has no reason to dwell on what might have been with Kane, ahead of facing him in...
The Independent

Pedro Porro poised to take place on bench for Tottenham clash with Man City

Tottenham’s deadline-day arrival Pedro Porro has been described as a “great player” but he still may have to be content with a place on the bench for Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.Porro completed a loan switch from Sporting Lisbon during the final minutes of the January transfer window after a month of speculation and talks between the two clubs.Spurs had held a long-standing interest in the Spain international, who will join permanently in the summer for a 45 million euro (£39.5million) fee.😍 pic.twitter.com/8Fg0cFwgaZ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 3, 2023Porro has faced Tottenham twice in this season’s Champions League and trained...
The Independent

Wales vs Ireland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

Wales host Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to kick off what promises to be an exciting Six Nations campaign.The Welsh, buoyed by the return of Warren Gatland after a dismal 2022, hope they can pick up form ahead of the World Cup this year.While the Irish enter this year’s tournament as the No 1 side in the world and eager to create yet more history as the favourites here and a serious contender in France come September.The atmosphere promises to be electric in the first of a sensational double header as England host Scotland in the tea...
The Independent

Chelsea: Graham Potter insists there are ‘positives’ to take despite goalless draw with Fulham

Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted his new-look side lacked cohesion in their first game since the January transfer window closed, but added that there were positive things to build on following a goalless draw at home to Fulham.New signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke all featured, while David Datro Fofana came closest to scoring when he rounded the goalkeeper only to see his shot cleared off the line.“There was a lot of positivity and good feeling,” Potter said at full-time.He added that Chelsea lacked “connection and fluidity” on Friday night.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle explains why Chelsea's blockbuster signings are 'upgrade' on current squadGraham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with LiverpoolSuper Bowl 2023: Here’s everything you need to know about the game
The Independent

Six Nations: England players ‘desperate’ to impress on international stage, Steve Borthwick says

England head coach Steve Borthwick says his players are “desperate” to impress on the international stage, ahead of their Six Nations opener against Scotland.Speaking about Saturday’s fixture, Borthwick detailed the “excitement” his team will have in front of a packed-out Twickenham.“We’ve got players that have played international rugby and have then been out of it for some time, I think they’ve been wanting to get back in,” he said.“That’s the sense I’ve got - they’re desperate to go out and play well for England - desperate to get out there.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

PA sport trivia (04/02/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSPirmin Zurbriggen (skiing) – Swiss former Olympic and world champion, born 1963.Kevin Campbell (soccer) – former Arsenal and Everton striker, born 1970.Bobbie Goulding (rugby league) – former Wigan, Widnes, St Helens and Great Britain half-back, born 1972.Oscar De La Hoya (boxing) – 10-time world champion at six weights, born 1973.Lee Pearson (Para equestrian) – 14-time Paralympic gold medallist for Great Britain, born 1974.Mahmudullah (cricket) – Bangladesh all-rounder, born 1986.Lucie Safarova (tennis) – Czech who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2014 and the French Open final the following year, born 1987.ON THIS DAY IN SPORT1991: At Wellington in a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy