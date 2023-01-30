Super Bowl 2023: Everything you need to know about the game

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 after the Chiefs claimed a nail-biting 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.

Meanwhile, the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 for the NFC title.

Both teams finished the season with a 14-3 record and will meet for the NFL championship in Arizona on 12 February.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here .