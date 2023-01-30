Molly-Mae Hague shares video of Tommy Fury cradling their newborn baby

Molly-Mae Hague has announced the birth of her first child with partner Tommy Fury .

The Love Island couple welcomed the arrival of their baby girl one week ago, on 23 January.

First-time mum Molly-Mae shared this sweet clip of Tommy cradling their bundle of joy as she rested on his chest.

In an Instagram story, she posted: “I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me.

We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever.”

