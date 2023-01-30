ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DOGE Price Analysis for February 3

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 1

Ripple Ally Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP, Here's Its Argument

Cardano-Based DJED Stablecoin Falls Below $1, Here's Why

Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 3

Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update

270 Billion SHIB Sent to Exchanges by Bankrupt Broker, Here's Shiba Inu Token Price Reaction

Cryptocurrencies worth around $9.6 million were transferred to major centralized exchanges today from the accounts of bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX), PeckShieldAlert reports. About a third of this was made up of Shiba Inu tokens, specifically 270 billion SHIB. The destination of the displaced cryptocurrencies was Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US, the U.S. arm of the black-and-yellow crypto giant.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Strong Return, Approaches Another Breakout Attempt

Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%

Peter Schiff Knew Celsius Network Was Ponzi, Wonders Why Regulators Did Not

The Following Must Happen for Dogecoin (DOGE) to Spike, Analyst Believes

Charles Edwards Explains Key Reason for Bitcoin's Price Gain in January

Utopia Mining Nodes Must Meet Increased Staking Requirements

SHIB Payments Expand Even Further with This Integration, Favorable Precedent Could Be Set for XRP, DOGE up 6% Amid Market Slump: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories from the previous day brought to you by U.Today. Dogecoin (DOGE) up 6% amid broader market slump, here's why. Despite the bearish market outlook, Dogecoin surprised its holders with the revival of its price yesterday, surging by 6% to $0.09384. The reason for the asset’s growth is the fact that Dogecoin, being a highly volatile cryptocurrency, is sensitive to the news, whether positive or negative. This time, the meme coin was affected by Twitter reportedly moving forward with its payments system. As previously reported by U.Today, Elon Musk reiterated his plans to integrate digital currencies, and now the developer team is tasked with building the product with the opportunity to add crypto functionality in the future.
Largest Bitcoin Corporate Holder With 132,500 BTC Posts Quarterly Loss, Here's How Much

Optimism (OP) Soars 30% Amid Binance's BUSD Integration

Charles Gasparino Asks 'Serious Question' on XRP's Security Status

Bonk (BONK) Slumps 98%, Here's Why Hype Ran Down So Fast

XRP Is Not Security Even If Ripple Sells It as One, Here's Why: CryptoLaw Founder

