SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WGME) — Friday and Saturday will show the coldest temperatures Maine has had in five years -- and wind chills will become extreme. Temperatures will fall into the low single digits by mid-day Friday. Expect temperatures to be -10 to -20 degrees early Saturday morning. Highs will in the single digits Saturday. Wind chills will be -30 to -40 degrees inland and -45 to -55 degrees in the Maine mountains.

