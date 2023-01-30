Read full article on original website
Google's response to ChatGPT is on the way
As the world remains obsessed with ChatGPT, Google plans to offer the public access to its latest conversational AI and will next week reveal how AI will transform Search, Maps and other apps. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors this week that the company will let people "interact directly" with...
Google's newest Pixel Buds Pro are at their lowest price with code
If you're not keen on picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2, might we suggest another recent release that's on sale for the first time since its release? The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped by $55, so you can get a pair for only $145. This is...
Google steps up work on ChatGPT rivals
Google is reportedly testing a ChatGPT rival that uses its own LaMDA conversational chatbot technology and is called "Apprentice Bard". Internal documents seen by CNBC indicate Google is urgently working on an answer to Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT. Also: How to get started using ChatGPT. The Google chatbot "Apprentice Bard" offers...
Fast Pair is the newest way to set up an Android phone. Here's how to use it
The worst part about purchasing a new phone is transferring all of your data onto the device, whether it's from Android to iOS or vice versa. Fortunately, Google is simplifying the process by extending Fast Pair, its Bluetooth Low Energy technology typically used to connect a phone with wireless earbuds when near each other, all the way to the initial setup screen, allowing new users to now quickly pair Android phones for file transferring.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has a free tool that can spot AI-written text
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has released a "classifier" tool that can detect AI-written text, but notes it shouldn't be relied on. The breadth of prompts ChatGPT can create answers for has alarmed educators as some students begin handing in AI-generated essays and homework as their own work. Also: Can AI detectors...
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Is Netflix really stopping password sharing? Here's what its new rules say
At the end of January, Netflix said it would crack down on password sharing. And on Wednesday, Netflix announced its plan to put its no-sharing policy into action. Before you run to change your password and boot off all your friends, keep in mind the consequences are basically nonexistent. According...
Security tip: Are you making this huge Wi-Fi mistake?
If a hacker gets into your home Wi-Fi network, they can find their way to your personal information. Here's the proper setting to keep your data safe.
iOS 16: How to edit or delete sent iMessages
Apple released iOS 16 for the iPhone last fall, and the software update brought plenty of new iOS features. It included a new lock screen that you can completely customize, and the Mail app has a handful of new features that make it more Gmail-like. Also: The best phones of...
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which model should you buy?
It's official. After weeks of anticipation and leaks, Samsung today finally unveiled its latest generation of Galaxy smartphones during its San Franciso Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 models are exactly what we expect from Samsung: sleek slabs of machinery with beautiful and bright displays, all wrapped in an array of pleasing color palettes.
How to use 360 audio recording on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Most wireless headphones have recently turned to spatial audio to produce the most immersive listening experience. In a recent software rollout, Samsung is allowing Galaxy devices running One UI 5.0 or above to record surround sound videos by leveraging the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's built-in microphones. With the buds...
Samsung Galaxy S23 features TSMC's overclocked Qualcomm chipset. Why that's a big deal
It's Samsung Unpacked day, which means until the next big bad smartphone comes along, the Galaxy S23 series, led by the S23 Ultra, is now the cream of the crop, for speed and power. At least, that's what Samsung and Qualcomm are telling me. Samsung Unpacked. Meet the new Galaxy...
How can generative AI improve the customer experience?
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) describes algorithms that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos. Generative AI algorithms use machine learning models to predict the next word based on previous word sequences, or the next image based on words describing previous images. Generative AI tools can produce credible content in near real time, enabling organizations to produce content to better educate their stakeholders.
Google expands open source bounties, will soon support Javascript fuzzing too
Google has expanded OSS-Fuzz Reward Program to offer rewards of up to $30,000 for researchers who find security flaws in open source programs. The expanded scope of the program now means the total rewards possible per project integration rise from $20,000 to $30,000. The purpose of OSS-Fuzz is to support...
Lenovo's newest office tools could make your home office more productive than ever
Over the last three years, the ways we work have evolved and taken new forms. Digital-working tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom have regularly unveiled new updates to better accommodate hybrid-working environments. Featured. This week, digital solutions for corporate working gained another upgrade as Lenovo announced its ThinkSmart...
Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 series includes a new flagship Ultra laptop
The first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 sees the introduction of the third generation of Samsung's thin-and-light Galaxy Book laptops. For the first time, there's a flagship 'Ultra' model -- echoing the branding used for Galaxy S series smartphones in recent years. Samsung Unpacked. Meet the new Galaxy S23 and...
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Book 3 Pro tell us two things about the future of tech
Following CES 2023 in January, the next date marked in tech-watchers' calendars was 1 February, when Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the new year. This followed the usual cadence of such things: rumors and leaks, confirmation of the date, and the event itself (in-person this time, as well as virtual). Going forward, we'll see reviews of the new devices, and the reaction as they find their way into the hands of users. Rinse and repeat, annually.
The 8 devices I always take on work trips
It's 2023, and it looks like I'll be back to 100-thousand miles a year of business travel again. As I prepare for a year filled with multiple trips to Seattle, Amsterdam, Vancouver, Chicago, Spain, NYC, Monterey, and San Francisco, it's time again to go over the gear I'll be taking on the trip.
6 best ways to make your gadget use more sustainable
Everyone knows basic ways to have a gentler environmental impact: recycle plastic and aluminum, walk or take public transport if you can, turn off the lights when you leave a room, unsubscribe to junk snail mail and more. Sure, you can reduce, reuse, and recycle all you want, but when...
How to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 and the best deals available
In case you missed it, Samsung hosted its annual Samsung Unpacked earlier today, and the tech giant dropped its newest flagship smartphone: The Samsung Galaxy S23. That includes the standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, the larger 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus, and the premium 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here's the scoop on...
