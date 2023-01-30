Read full article on original website
New California oil well ban put on hold for voters to decide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw the law out. The secretary of state said Friday that opponents of Senate Bill 1137 have gathered enough voter signatures to put a referendum on the Nov. 5, 2024 general election ballot. The measure took effect in January and will now be on hold until voters decide its fate. Advocates have said the law will help curb air pollution in poor neighborhoods and communities of color. It's opposed by the state's oil and gas industry.
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools. The California Department of Public Health said Friday it is not exploring emergency rules to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. That’s a reversal from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021 announcement that the state would add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of mandated vaccinations for kids to attend school. Last year, state officials delayed that requirement until at least the summer of 2023. Now public health officials say they are no longer moving ahead with the effort as the state prepares to end its coronavirus emergency on Feb. 28.
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are wading into the housing crisis with a proposal to free up vacant parcels of state-owned land that could be leased or sold at a discount for affordable housing projects. The proposal is part of a snowballing trend kicked off by cities utilizing city-owned parcels and has since spawned requests to the federal government to open up land for residential development. The bill was the Colorado Senate’s first of the session, emphasizing lawmakers’ focus on housing. It passed in Colorado's Senate housing committee last month. Colorado owns about 55 vacant parcels, including about a dozen in and around Denver, that could potentially be used for affordable housing.
Coast Guard makes dramatic rescue as wave rolls yacht
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man's life at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf. Video from a Coast Guard helicopter captured some of the dramatic save Friday. The crew found the 35-foot yacht taking on water. The rescue swimmer approached the vessel just as a giant wave slammed the boat. Petty Officer Michael Clark says the rescue swimmer — who just graduated from the agency's rescue swimmer training program — was able to pull the man to safety.
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Friday the suspects are a 25-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident and a 35-year-old man who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents. The six victims, including a teen mother and her baby, were gunned down on Jan. 16 in rural Goshen, a community of 3,000 in the San Joaquin Valley.
Kitayama leads Pebble Beach as the worst of the wind looms
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kurt Kitayama has a one-shot lead at Pebble Beach and now comes the hard part. It's not that Kitayama is going after his first win on the PGA Tour. The conditions figure to be the toughest over the weekend. The starting times for Saturday already have been moved up one hour because of high wind in the forecast. Kitayama has come close to winning. He battled Rory McIlroy in South Carolina and Jon Rahm in Mexico. Only four players from the top 10 at Pebble have won. But with the ever-changing weather, the next 36 holes could be wide open.
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway. The PGA Tour has not released his name. The caddie has been taken to Montage Health for further evaluation. One of the amateurs in the group is country singer Lukas Nelson. He tells ESPN the caddie is doing better. The PGA Tour players in the group are Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler. They have left the course and the tour says they would be allowed to warm up before resuming. Golf Channel says they would wait until every group has come through before returning.
