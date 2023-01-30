ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Second round of ice storm expected Tuesday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  An ice storm warning lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Tuesday afternoon: After a brief break from the wintry precipitation, another round is headed our way this afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain below […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy