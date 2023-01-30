Read full article on original website
The higher-ups at Taco Bell certainly know how to drum up excitement for new and returning menu items. For example, the numerous returns of its beloved Nacho Fries are often accompanied by the debut of a new television commercial, typically featuring a few familiar faces. And who could forget about all the fanfare surrounding the return of the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza? Per Fast Company, it included not only a special onstage announcement by Doja Cat during her Coachella set last year, but also a star-studded musical featuring the "Say So" singer and Dolly Parton.
You may remember celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito from the short-lived reality show, "The Restaurant," which ran from 2003 to 2004. The reality show followed DiSpirito's efforts to open and run an Italian eatery in New York City. Since then, he's appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," "Rocco's Dinner Party," "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," and as both a competitor and judge on "Chopped" (via IMDB).
Ask just about any guacamole purist, and they'll tell you that buying the dip premade is not a good idea. According to Cheap Recipe Blog, store-bought guacamole has an off flavor, which could be due to it being loaded with preservatives, artificial colors, or other ingredients that aren't in a traditional guacamole recipe. A more obvious reason to be on team homemade guac is that the packaged stuff will never taste as fresh. A handmade blend of avocados, lime juice, and other natural flavorings not only tastes incredibly bright and clean, but it's also packed with a variety of health benefits, according to UPMC, making guacamole a nutritious snack when consumed in moderation.
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
Frosty lovers, get ready to celebrate.
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Tom Hanks creates a new drink and shares its ingredients for other two taste test.
“Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day.”
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
