Glitch Protocol is a blockchain-agnostic platform purpose-built for decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on the Substrate framework Glitch is creating a stir in the financial industry. For DeFi to reach its full potential, a particular system is needed—one that is user-friendly, scalable, capable of bringing together a comprehensive ecosystem of dApps, and that benefits all ecosystem participants. With its mission to offer an alternative to traditional systems, Glitch is hyper-focused on empowering the underbanked and giving them access to a wide range of decentralized financial services that are transparent, easy to use, and secure. Every transaction is documented on a public ledger where anybody can verify it independently, providing security and transparency that is impossible with traditional systems.

