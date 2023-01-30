Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Reach $2,000 in 2023?
Ether price started a minor downside correction from the $1,715 zone. ETH/USD is trading above a key bullish trend line with support at $1,550 on the 4-hours chart. The price rise again if it stays above the $1,550 and $1,500 support levels. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH price is holding gains...
AVAX Price Prediction: Avalanche Surges 15% as Bulls Aim $30
AVAX price started a major increase and cleared the $20 resistance. It broke a key contracting triangle with resistance near $13 on the daily chart. The current price action suggests a high chance of a strong move towards $28 and $30. New Delhi(CoinChapter.com): Avalanche’s AVAX is surging above $20. The...
Apecoin (APE) price is up 65% YTD, but on-chain metrics see a looming plunge
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Apecoin (APE) started February at $5.8, experiencing a moderate setback after a nearly 80% rally year-to-date. The digital asset partially pared its gains, bringing the overall uptrend to 65%, but several metrics point to a drop ahead. APE technicals ambiguous. In detail, the altcoin has been...
Fantom (FTM) up 180% YTD – bullish on-chain metrics say more to come
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Fantom (FTM) outshines its competitors making the 6th largest monthly progress of over 165%. Moreover, the digital asset added another 20% to its value in the previous 48 hours, bringing the year-to-date progress to 180%, as the FTM/USD exchange rate stood at $0.56 on Feb 2. Thus, a closer look at the Fantom charts is warranted.
Why are Analysts Favoring Cosmos (ATOM), Chiliz (CHZ) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?
Cosmos (ATOM), Chiliz (CHZ) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token are all on the watchlists of thousands of savvy digital asset investors, and there are some good reasons for that. The main reasons include new Coinbase and UPbit listings and the fact that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) managed to skyrocket 1400% percent over the last couple of weeks, with analysts now predicting it will surge by another 6000% by the end of its presale.
Mosdex Expands Arbitrage Trading Support
The latest January 2023 updates from Mosdex announced multiple exciting implementations and user support plans in the pipeline. The cryptocurrency platform will now be expanding arbitrage trading support. The arbitrage trading platform will extend its service to three exchanges. Their exchanges will involve Bitget, Crypto.com, and Bybit. This current announcement will help Mosdex users gain potential profits and help the company expand its user base. The company’s plans to expand arbitrage trading support will now be more accommodating.
MATIC Price Up Nearly 18% In Feb As zkEVM Launch Nears
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum scaling solution Polygon’s native token, MATIC, has started Feb on a strong note, spiking nearly 18% to form a daily high near $1.26 on Feb 2. Polygon’s upcoming developments might be the reason behind the MATIC price rally. Hamilton Lane, an investment firm...
Enjin Coin (ENJ) Struggles To Regain Momentum, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges, And Litecoin (LTC) Sinks
New projects are continuously developing in the dynamic sphere of cryptocurrencies, with every single one having its own characteristics and advantages. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of those projects that has caught the crypto world by storm. But how will this currency, currently in stage 4 of its presale, stand against already established coins like Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Litecoin (LTC) in 2023? Let’s find out!
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINK), and Uniswap (UNI) Are The Best Cryptos To Buy Now
While the previous bear market crashed a lot of cryptocurrencies prices, the bull market is showing good signs of recovery. Despite the fall of crypto firms and projects like dominoes, Snowfall Protocol, Chainlink (LINK), and Uniswap (UNI) stood their ground. Although Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) have managed to gain...
Adani Port Share Price Recovers, But Questions Arise On SEBI Member’s Links To Adani
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — Adani Port shares price (NSE:ADANIPORTS) today recovered some of its losses from the past few days. However, the woes plaguing the Indian conglomerate are hardly over, with the group’s market cap slashed by more than half after the release of the Hinderburg report. In a...
Empowering the Underbanked: How Glitch Protocol Aims to Revolutionize Access to Financial Services
Glitch Protocol is a blockchain-agnostic platform purpose-built for decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on the Substrate framework Glitch is creating a stir in the financial industry. For DeFi to reach its full potential, a particular system is needed—one that is user-friendly, scalable, capable of bringing together a comprehensive ecosystem of dApps, and that benefits all ecosystem participants. With its mission to offer an alternative to traditional systems, Glitch is hyper-focused on empowering the underbanked and giving them access to a wide range of decentralized financial services that are transparent, easy to use, and secure. Every transaction is documented on a public ledger where anybody can verify it independently, providing security and transparency that is impossible with traditional systems.
RBX Platform, the Next Generation Blockchain
The RBX platform is the next generation blockchain built with the mission to operate completely decentralized and autonomous for anyone & everyone, with a finite purpose, to help evolve utility, use-cases, and ownership for any type of NFT. The RBX platform has a simple philosophy and finite purpose in mind,...
Crypto Prices this week: Aptos (APT), Avalanche (AVAX), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) See Big Gains and Project Even Bigger Gains in February
To say that 2022 was a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency market almost feels like a gross understatement. Of course, all markets are volatile to some degree, and fortunes can be both made and lost in quite short time frames. However, things got so bad last year that many economic and financial sages pronounced that crypto was dead.
