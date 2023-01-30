ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Click10.com

Broward Schools set to pick Teacher of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday night will be a very big night for Broward County Public Schools. The district will pick its Teacher of the Year. Broward names Haley Shurack as Teacher of the Year. NOW PLAYING. Miami-Dade County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year. Student attacks therapist...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Broward County to reopen upper floors of courthouse after cracks spur structural concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upper floors of the Broward County Courthouse will soon reopen after they were temporarily closed due to possible structural issues. According to a news release from the county Thursday, engineers conducted “extensive inspections,” testing, and evaluations “with a variety of methods and technologies” before deeming the courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale structurally sound and safe.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February

Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
TAMARAC, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead celebrates its 110th Birthday

On Friday, January 27th, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner hosted a birthday celebration marking the 110 years since the City’s founding. Mayor Losner told the crowd of present and former city officials and employees as well as a number of descendants of the earliest residents of the city, “Homestead has come a long way and it’s interesting to note there are more of us here today than the 26 who were actually present to vote for the incorporation 110 years ago to the day.”
HOMESTEAD, FL
cw34.com

$700,000 set aside to beautify Riviera Beach neighborhoods

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is setting aside money to beautify homes in the area. The Neighborhood RECLAIM ‘Home Rehabilitation Program’ received $500,000 from Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency and $200,000 from city funds. Funding is available for eligible single family...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first courthouse was originally slave quarters

MIAMI - As he ran his hands over the rough west wall of what most in South Florida regard as Miami-Dade's first courthouse, Dr. Marvin Dunn said he feels the pain. Dr. Dunn, a retired Florida International University professor, historian, and author of several books on the Black experience in Florida said, "I think about the hands that built this." Constructed in 1844 by slaves for slaves, the sturdy stone structure was originally located further east on the Miami River. It was moved in 1925 for preservation. It is one of Miami's most prominent historical buildings. ...
MIAMI, FL

