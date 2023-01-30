Read full article on original website
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
floridapolitics.com
Martin Zilber raises more than next three candidates combined for vacant Miami Commission seat
Thirteen candidates have raised $258K for a seat the winner will only hold until November. Retired Judge Martin Zilber raised nearly $89,000 last month — more than three times his closest competitors — to lead fundraising in a Special Election for a vacant seat on the Miami City Commission.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Most Coral Gables voters OK with annexation; more approve of Mayor Vince Lago
Lago has been a driving force behind efforts to extend Coral Gables’ boundaries over the last two years. More than half of Coral Gables voters favor a renewed push to annex the neighborhood of Little Gables, while over two-thirds support the man behind the move, Mayor Vince Lago, new polling shows.
Click10.com
Broward Schools set to pick Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday night will be a very big night for Broward County Public Schools. The district will pick its Teacher of the Year. Broward names Haley Shurack as Teacher of the Year. NOW PLAYING. Miami-Dade County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year. Student attacks therapist...
floridapolitics.com
‘Enough political lip service’: Michael Grieco launches campaign for Miami Beach Mayor
It's his second run at the Miami Beach mayoralty. Michael Grieco’s departure from the Florida Legislature last year prompted questions about what his next political move would be. Consider that question answered. On Wednesday, Grieco announced the launch of his campaign to succeed Dan Gelber, a fellow Democrat, as...
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Plans to Run Against Marlon Bolton; Calls for Ethical Leadership
Resident Horatio Bryan of Banyan Lakes plans to run against Marlon Bolton for the District 1 commissioner seat in the 2024 election. If elected, he hopes to bring “ethical leadership and actual community engagement.”. “I would do my best to create and support the community, spread love and positivity,...
floridapolitics.com
Student idea for mandatory, life-saving poster in school cafeterias inspires Dan Daley bill
The posters provide instructions on how to respond to a choking victim. The Democracy in Action contest not only served as Rep. Dan Daley’s catapult into a legislative career, it also resulted in a bill that could save lives. The Sunrise Democrat has filed legislation Wednesday (HB 585) that...
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
Click10.com
Broward County to reopen upper floors of courthouse after cracks spur structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upper floors of the Broward County Courthouse will soon reopen after they were temporarily closed due to possible structural issues. According to a news release from the county Thursday, engineers conducted “extensive inspections,” testing, and evaluations “with a variety of methods and technologies” before deeming the courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale structurally sound and safe.
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February
Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
islandernews.com
"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents
Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board. "We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead celebrates its 110th Birthday
On Friday, January 27th, Homestead Mayor Steve Losner hosted a birthday celebration marking the 110 years since the City’s founding. Mayor Losner told the crowd of present and former city officials and employees as well as a number of descendants of the earliest residents of the city, “Homestead has come a long way and it’s interesting to note there are more of us here today than the 26 who were actually present to vote for the incorporation 110 years ago to the day.”
Click10.com
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade unveils battery-powered transit bus amid climate efforts
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has rolled out a cleaner mode of public transportation. One of the county’s new battery-powered electric buses was unveiled Thursday in Miami as part of its climate action strategy. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the goal of the new bus fleet is to...
cw34.com
$700,000 set aside to beautify Riviera Beach neighborhoods
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is setting aside money to beautify homes in the area. The Neighborhood RECLAIM ‘Home Rehabilitation Program’ received $500,000 from Riviera Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency and $200,000 from city funds. Funding is available for eligible single family...
Click10.com
Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
Click10.com
BSO: Pedestrian dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a pedestrian died this week, weeks after she was struck by a vehicle in Wilton Manors last month. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, officers with the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a crash around 7:15...
Miami-Dade's first courthouse was originally slave quarters
MIAMI - As he ran his hands over the rough west wall of what most in South Florida regard as Miami-Dade's first courthouse, Dr. Marvin Dunn said he feels the pain. Dr. Dunn, a retired Florida International University professor, historian, and author of several books on the Black experience in Florida said, "I think about the hands that built this." Constructed in 1844 by slaves for slaves, the sturdy stone structure was originally located further east on the Miami River. It was moved in 1925 for preservation. It is one of Miami's most prominent historical buildings. ...
