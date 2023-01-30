Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Project to Demonstrate Hydrogen Carrier Powering Fuels Cells on CSOV
The Ship-aH2oy project, which consists of a consortium of 17 companies, seeks to develop and demonstrate a zero-emission propulsion technology that they believe could revolutionize the efforts to adopt hydrogen as a power source for shipping. The project calls for incorporating a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) and hydrogen release unit into the ship. The European Union is awarding €15 million ($16.3 million) to the five-year effort to develop the technology and demonstrate it on a service operation vessel operated by Edda Wind.
Strong Response to NY Wind Solicitation Supports Industry Expansion
With demand continuing to grow for offshore wind projects, GE announced that it has submitted a plan to construct two new manufacturing facilities in New York to meet demand as part of New York state’s ongoing solicitation for up to 4.6 GW of offshore wind. GE is one of many suppliers looking to participate as the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) reported a record response to its latest solicitation.
HD Hyundai Gets AIP for its Next-Gen Autonomous Nav System
Hyundai Heavy Industries' autonomous navigation plans have moved ahead towards commercialization with approval in principle from the Korean Register (KR) and the Liberian Registry (LISCR). The newly-approved Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System (HiNAS 2.0), developed by HHI subsidiary Avikus, gathers data from sensors attached to the vessel and from its...
Creditors Force DOF in Bankruptcy Whipping Out Shareholders
Creditors for the financially troubled offshore company DOF ASA requested that the Norwegian courts begin a bankruptcy proceeding for the company based on their belief that shareholders would not accept the final restructuring proposal. The board indicated that it would not oppose the filing nor contest a decision that DOF ASA will likely be insolvent in bankruptcy.
GTT to Design CO2 Capture System for Hybrid Containership
France’s GTT, the engineering company best known for its containment systems for the storage and transport of LNG, has been awarded a $5 million grant to support the design of an onboard CO2 capture system that can be deployed as part of a revolutionary project, MerVent 2025. The project which involves a consortium of French companies seeks by 2025 to design, build, and operate a containership that will reduce emissions by at least 50 percent.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Joins Race to Design Ammonia Bunker Vessels
Efforts to build out the infrastructure that will be required to support the introduction of ammonia as a marine fuel are continuing with Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. becoming the latest to report it is developed a bunker vessel design. The toxic nature of ammonia and its unique properties are among the challenges that the shipbuilders are working to overcome to support the adoption of ammonia as an alternative fuel.
