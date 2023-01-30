Read full article on original website
Rinse FM acquires pirate station Kool London Radio
Rinse FM has acquired legendary London radio station, Kool London Radio. Kool was founded as a pirate radio station in 1991 by DJs Eastman and Smurf. Kool FM, which later became known as Kool London Radio when it became an online station in 2010, was pivotal in pioneering the drum and bass, jungle and hardcore scene.
Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour
Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
Simon Cowell has head set on fire during ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ audition
Simon Cowell recently had his head set on fire during a contestant’s Britain’s Got Talent audition. The talent mogul and judge was reportedly brought up on stage by a mute and masked magician auditioning for the competition who put a hood over Cowell’s head. The magician reportedly...
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun”
Conor McGregor has responded to Liam Neeson calling him a “little leprechaun” and saying that he gives Ireland “a bad name”. Neeson called out McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health, where he was talking about how he “can’t stand” UFC. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong – the months of training we do…’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC.”
Women remain underrepresented and stereotyped in music, new report finds
A new report on US music chart trends has found that female-identifying performers, songwriters and producers remain underrepresented and stereotyped. The sixth annual University Of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Report, which focused on Billboard’s year-end Hot 100 chart for 2022, discovered that the amount of top-selling female artists in the US increased that year, however, the proportion of female songwriters making any commercial impact is still meagre.
The Weeknd announces ‘Live At SoFi Stadium’ concert special
The Weeknd has shared details of a new concert special called Live At SoFi Stadium. The pop star is treating fans to a recorded special of his recent stint at the Inglewood, California stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour. Fans can watch the special...
Skrillex links up with Palestinian artist Nai Barghouti for crisp new single ‘Xena’
Skrillex (aka Sonny Moore) has returned with his fifth single in less than a month: the sharp and dynamic ‘Xena’, for which he linked up with Palestinian singer and composer Nai Barghouti. The song itself has long held a near-mythical status with Moore’s fanbase, as the EDM titan...
‘Knockout City’ is closing down in June
Knockout City is going offline forever this summer. The PvP multiplayer dodgeball game, which launched under the EA Originals banner in 2021, will no longer be playable as of June 6, 2023. A PC-only “private server version”, however, will allow the game to “live on forever”.
Where is ‘The Last Of Us’ filmed?
HBO’s The Last Of Us, currently airing on Sky and NOW in the UK, faithfully adapts the acclaimed video game into a prestige post-apocalyptic drama series. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-creator Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection.
The Damned announce new album ‘Darkadelic’, share new single ‘The Invisible Man’
The Damned have revealed that a new album is on the way, titled ‘Darkadelic’. Announced yesterday (February 3), the outfit marked the news by sharing a single from the forthcoming record, ‘The Invisible Man’. Staying true to their punk rock roots, the song opens with blazing drums and fuzzy guitars before changing pace about midway through. Here, they introduce gothic keys and erratic timings, with eerie vocals giving way to maniacal laughter.
‘The Day Before’ fans aren’t impressed with long-awaited gameplay trailer
Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.
“Weird Al” biopic finally getting Australian streaming release months after he encouraged fans to pirate it
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is finally getting an official Australian streaming release, months after “Weird Al” Yankovic himself encouraged local fans to pirate the film. The Daniel Radcliffe-starring biopic satire will be available to stream in Australia via Paramount+ on March 2, a week before Yankovic himself...
Listen to Glorilla’s fierce new track, ‘Internet Trolls’
Glorilla has shared a new track today (February 3) called ‘Internet Trolls’ – check it out below. The 23-year-old rapper, who’s from Memphis, Tennessee, features in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023. Her latest single follows...
Lewis Capaldi gets waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool
Lewis Capaldi has come face to face with his first waxwork at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The Scottish singer originally went for his first sittings four years ago, but the completion of the figure was delayed firstly by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then by Capaldi’s commitments to writing songs for his upcoming second album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. Consequently, his has been the longest figure creation process in Madame Tussauds history.
‘Among Us’ broke the Geneva Convention with “a silly whoopsies”
Among Us developer Innersloth has revealed that the hit social deduction game once violated the Geneva Conventions Act. In a tweet posted yesterday (February 1), Innersloth revealed that it had mistakenly broken the UK’s Geneva Conventions Act of 1957, which makes the use of the Red Cross symbol illegal in many cases.
Mark E. Smith’s family hit out at “extremely offensive” new project by former members of The Fall
The family of late The Fall frontman Mark E. Smith have addressed the new music project created by former members of the post-punk band. Last year, five musicians who played as part of The Fall throughout the band’s various line-up changes assembled to create a new group called House Of All. The members of the new band include drummers Simon Wolstencroft and Paul Hanley, who joined The Fall between 1980 to 1997, as well as former bassist Steve Hanley and guitarists Pete Greenway and Martin Bramah.
Netflix just made it harder to stream away from home
Netflix has announced the details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users from sharing passwords across several devices last year, and have now shared the mechanics of the new system on their website. The...
Slipknot share surprise new standalone track, ‘Bone Church’
Slipknot have surprised fans with the unexpected release of a standalone single – check out ‘Bone Church’ below. The track landed today (February 2) complete with a video directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan titled ‘Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)’. The video refreshes footage from the band’s previous ‘Yen’ music video.
‘Frasier’ revival won’t be set in Seattle
Frasier will not return to Seattle when the show is revived. Nearly 30 years after the good Dr Crane (Kelsey Grammer) left Boston and his adopted family in the Cheers bar, it seems that he’s ready to return to the city that made him famous (as a character). Indeed, it’s been confirmed that the revival of the sitcom will be based in Boston where Cheers was set – the show that gave birth to Frasier Crane.
