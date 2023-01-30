Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kisswtlz.com
U.S. Marshall’s Service Task Force Arrests Fugitive Wanted in Mount Pleasant
Authorities arrested a man in Flint on Thursday who was wanted on felony firearms charges in Mount Pleasant. According to the U.S. Marshall’s Service, a task force that included local and state police located James Ashley at a residence in the 2000 block of Borderline Drive in Flint. The...
WNEM
Midland police officer pleads guilty to charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated, Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks said. Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.
Morning Sun
Man accused of breaking woman’s nose over drug debt
A Flint man was accused Wednesday of breaking two bones in a woman’s face and shooting her dog after arguing with her boyfriend about an unpaid drug debt during a fight that took place in mid-January following a late-night card game. Gabriel Madden, 25, was charged with a variety...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
wsgw.com
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three dogs out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.
abc12.com
43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
WNEM
1997 cold case killer sentenced to prison
LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3. Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Man accused in Flint shooting considers plea
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting another person before leading police on a chase through Genesee County is considering a plea agreement offered by prosecutors. Calvin DeWayne Harper, 38, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a pre-trial hearing in which prosecutors in the case placed on the record a potential plea agreement.
Saginaw County man accused of drunkenly killing wife in ATV crash takes plea
SAGINAW, MI — On a fall evening in 2020, an ATV crash claimed the life of a Saginaw County woman and resulted in her husband being charged with drunkenly killing her. Free on bond months after his wife’s death, the charged widower could seemingly not avoid the pull of alcohol, as he faced a drunken driving charge after being pulled over by police.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police search for missing juvenile
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas, according to Lt. Michelle Robinson. Sackett is 5'0...
Midland police officer pleads to drunken driving in off-duty crash
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer accused of drunkenly crashing his personal vehicle has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, appeared before Midland County District Judge Michael Carpenter and pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
WNEM
Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
No mythical creatures in Midland County: Police say woman was intoxicated when she called 911 over Chupacabra sighting
Police is Midland County have determined there is no mythological beast roaming around after a local woman called 911 and reported seeing a Chupacabra in her backyard earlier this week.
WNEM
US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
Saginaw man gets up to 100 years in prison for double-murder of a mother and daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, a mother and her adult daughter were cooking dinner when an intruder fatally shot them in their Saginaw home. As a result, their convicted murderer has been sentenced to effectively die in prison. Jerome R. Rogers, 58, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, appeared before...
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Caro man takes plea agreement after December’s manhunt
Taking a plea agreement and pleading guilty to only four counts of assaulting, resisting, and/or obstructing police, the 19-year-old Caro man at the center of an early December manhunt was released on Monday, January 23. With his original $150,000 bond lowered to a $10,000 personal recognizance bond that same Monday,...
wsgw.com
Crash Claims Life of 32-Year-Old Bay City Man
A crash in Bay County Tuesday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old man. Michigan State Police say a man from Bay City was driving north on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive in Monitor Township around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trial in fatal shooting outside Flint gas station ends in mistrial
FLINT, MI – The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station on North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in March 2022 ended in a mistrial Tuesday after prosecutors argued a question by the defendant’s attorney crossed the line. Genesee Circuit Judge...
Comments / 0