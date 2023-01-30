ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Morning Sun

Man accused of breaking woman’s nose over drug debt

A Flint man was accused Wednesday of breaking two bones in a woman’s face and shooting her dog after arguing with her boyfriend about an unpaid drug debt during a fight that took place in mid-January following a late-night card game. Gabriel Madden, 25, was charged with a variety...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking

A man from Texas who was visiting family had his car stolen last week, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, a man left a food store at 2482 Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township, when he was approached by a masked suspect with a gun who demanded the keys to the man’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The man was allowed to get his three dogs out of the back seat before the suspect sped off eastbound on Tittabawassee Road.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday. Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part...
LENNON, MI
MLive

Bay City man killed in one-vehicle crash in Monitor Township

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Bay City recently killed in a one-vehicle crash. The night of Jan. 31, Dustin K. Vogel was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre north on Two Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. About 9:30 p.m., he ran off the road into a ditch before crashing into a concrete barrier.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

1997 cold case killer sentenced to prison

LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to the 1997 assault and killing of an 88-year-old woman was sentenced to prison on Friday, Feb. 3. Michael Bur was arrested in November 2021 for the murder of Mary Prieur. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Man accused in Flint shooting considers plea

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting another person before leading police on a chase through Genesee County is considering a plea agreement offered by prosecutors. Calvin DeWayne Harper, 38, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a pre-trial hearing in which prosecutors in the case placed on the record a potential plea agreement.
FLINT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police search for missing juvenile

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas, according to Lt. Michelle Robinson. Sackett is 5'0...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland police officer pleads to drunken driving in off-duty crash

MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer accused of drunkenly crashing his personal vehicle has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, appeared before Midland County District Judge Michael Carpenter and pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The charge is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

US Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Flint on Friday, Feb. 3, who is wanted on felony firearm charges in Mt. Pleasant. James Ashley, the wanted fugitive, was tracked and located in the 200 block of Borderline Drive in Flint and was taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals (USMS) Task Force.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Caro man takes plea agreement after December’s manhunt

Taking a plea agreement and pleading guilty to only four counts of assaulting, resisting, and/or obstructing police, the 19-year-old Caro man at the center of an early December manhunt was released on Monday, January 23. With his original $150,000 bond lowered to a $10,000 personal recognizance bond that same Monday,...
CARO, MI
wsgw.com

