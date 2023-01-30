ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Some railroad crews in Evansville will be impacted by layoffs soon

There are some major layoffs happening in the rail-industry that will impact some Evansville employees. Railcrew Xpress says they plan to close five Indiana locations by Monday, February 20. The Evansville location along Dixie Flyer Road will be impacted by the news, leaving 23 people without a job.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Boonville opening bids next week for several planned improvements

Boonville's mayor says, work is underway at the police station and city hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed. This while new sewer lines are also being installed. One of the big improvements includes a natural gas-powered generator at the police station, to...
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Myriad Brewing Co. adding outdoor courtyard seating at Newburgh location

Owners of a local brewery say they plan to add a spring addition to their Newburgh location. Myriad Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it would be adding outdoor courtyard seating at the Newburgh Taproom. The announcement says that this spring, "The Courtyard at Myriad" will be available for customers to...
NEWBURGH, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Plunge set for Sunday, Feb. 19

The annual Dubois County Plunge to raise money for area food banks and Lange Fuhs Cancer Center is set to take place in the Ferdinand State Forest on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. with the plunge into the water taking place at 3 p.m. Plungers pay $20 (donations excepted...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home

To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
JASPER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Another round of winter hits

(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Sheriff seeking pay increases, wants to add 9 deputies

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter is looking to bolster the department by adding new deputies and increasing pay within the department. He approached the Dubois County Commissioners earlier this month with a presentation supporting the need for additional deputies. He reported from 2009 to 2021, calls for service have increased...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police speak up on approaching ‘Chinese balloon’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New dispatchers needed in Hopkins County

There's a job opportunity for individuals looking to make a positive impact in Hopkins County, Kentucky. Officials at Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch said Thursday that the organization was hiring new dispatchers. Part time and full time positions are available, for both new and lateral applicants. To get an application, just...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

wevv.com

Owensboro Police hosting Coffee With a Cop on Feb. 17

Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to have a conversation with local law enforcement over a cup of coffee in February. The Owensboro Police Department says it's hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event on Friday, Feb. 17. It's happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kahawa Java,...
OWENSBORO, KY

