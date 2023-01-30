Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
wevv.com
Evansville organization set to open applications for energy assistance program in February
The Community Action Program of Evansville, otherwise known as CAPE, is set to begin its energy assistance program in February. CAPE will start scheduling in-person appointments for the program on Feb. 6, with the program and appointments themselves taking place later in the month on Feb. 20. Once applications open,...
wevv.com
Some railroad crews in Evansville will be impacted by layoffs soon
There are some major layoffs happening in the rail-industry that will impact some Evansville employees. Railcrew Xpress says they plan to close five Indiana locations by Monday, February 20. The Evansville location along Dixie Flyer Road will be impacted by the news, leaving 23 people without a job.
wevv.com
Boonville opening bids next week for several planned improvements
Boonville's mayor says, work is underway at the police station and city hall. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the basement of the police station is being water-proofed. This while new sewer lines are also being installed. One of the big improvements includes a natural gas-powered generator at the police station, to...
wevv.com
Nonprofit donates 75 'Ollie Bags' to Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office received a donation of new tools meant to help kids on Thursday. According to Sheriff Noah Robinson, nonprofit organization "Be Kind for Ollie" donated 75 "Ollie Bags" to the sheriff's office. The special bags contain things like colored pencils, coloring books, facial tissue, wet wipes,...
wevv.com
Myriad Brewing Co. adding outdoor courtyard seating at Newburgh location
Owners of a local brewery say they plan to add a spring addition to their Newburgh location. Myriad Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it would be adding outdoor courtyard seating at the Newburgh Taproom. The announcement says that this spring, "The Courtyard at Myriad" will be available for customers to...
wevv.com
Several lane closures planned on KY 144 in Hancock County for cross drain repairs
KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road (MP 4.90). Buck Powers Road (MP 4.9) extending to KY 1700 (MP 6.9). KY 1700 – (MP 6.8) extending to Goring Road (MP 8.5). KYTC says that each section will be open to traffic as the cross...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Plunge set for Sunday, Feb. 19
The annual Dubois County Plunge to raise money for area food banks and Lange Fuhs Cancer Center is set to take place in the Ferdinand State Forest on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. with the plunge into the water taking place at 3 p.m. Plungers pay $20 (donations excepted...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
vincennespbs.org
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
YAHOO!
A Southern Indiana sheriff says he removed attorney's mugshot, arrest info from website
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff Dave Wedding says he removed the mugshot and charge information of the Vanderburgh County Council's attorney from his jail's website following the man's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Evansville police arrested Jeffrey W. Ahlers, 60, just after midnight Sunday. Ahlers has been attorney for...
14news.com
Parents of Tennyson Elementary students outraged over heating issues
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents of students at Tennyson Elementary were frustrated when they found out from a Facebook post that some of the classrooms had no heat. Parents say that the heat has been out for a week. “I mean that’s scary, because it’s freezing outside,” said Whitney...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Sheriff seeking pay increases, wants to add 9 deputies
Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter is looking to bolster the department by adding new deputies and increasing pay within the department. He approached the Dubois County Commissioners earlier this month with a presentation supporting the need for additional deputies. He reported from 2009 to 2021, calls for service have increased...
Evansville Police speak up on approaching ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion this evening has been the suspected Chinese spy balloon that has been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart says there’s a chance it could cross over the Tri-State Friday evening. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement […]
Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
wevv.com
Cliff Hagen Boys & Girls Club benefiting from a BIG check from Kentucky lawmakers
The Cliff Hagen Boys & Girls Club in Owensboro received great news this week. Kentucky lawmakers will be visiting their location this Friday, February 3 to present a $1 million dollar check. Officials recognized the importance of youth organizations after the COVID-19 Pandemic. The windfall of funds will help the...
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
wevv.com
New dispatchers needed in Hopkins County
There's a job opportunity for individuals looking to make a positive impact in Hopkins County, Kentucky. Officials at Madisonville-Hopkins County Central Dispatch said Thursday that the organization was hiring new dispatchers. Part time and full time positions are available, for both new and lateral applicants. To get an application, just...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Popular Daviess County, KY BBQ Food Truck Has New Permanent Spot
After a year of serving mouth-watering plates of barbeque to area residents, Lure's Smoke Shack food truck now has a permanent location. You won't have to track down those pulled pork nachos, bbq mac & cheese, or that tangy slaw any longer. They've also added some new menu items this year.
wevv.com
Owensboro Police hosting Coffee With a Cop on Feb. 17
Community members in Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to have a conversation with local law enforcement over a cup of coffee in February. The Owensboro Police Department says it's hosting a "Coffee With a Cop" event on Friday, Feb. 17. It's happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kahawa Java,...
Comments / 0