ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Fire damages Pelzer business

PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
PELZER, SC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect Saturday-Monday

Code Purple in effect for Saturday, 2/4/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 30° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 24° F. Code Purple in effect for Sunday, 2/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 35° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WHKP 107.7 FM

SHERIFF ISSUES LIFESAVING AWARD TO NORTH HIGH STUDENT

On December 8, 2022, a wreck occurred on Terry’s Gap Road that tragically killed a North Henderson High School student and gravely injured two other teenagers. Yesterday, Sheriff Griffin honored another North Henderson High School student, Dominic Garren, who is credited with taking life saving measures that helped to save the lives of the other two passengers.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day

Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

18-year-old wanted in Asheville drive-by shooting that involved juvenile

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023. Police have identified Zachary Carson Waters, 18, as the suspect who has also been charged in the drive-by shooting Monday. A juvenile was also involved.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Online kindergarten registration opens for Henderson County's future class of 2036

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — February 1st marks an exciting time for Henderson County's future class of 2036. On Wednesday, Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) opened online kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 may be enrolled, and the school district says students should be registered in their home school district, even if their parents or guardians plan to make a request for a transfer in the future.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
asheville.com

Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford

Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy