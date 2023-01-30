Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
WLOS.com
Crews respond to fully-involved house fire in Enka area; no injuries reported
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire early Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, in the Enka area. The home, located in the 700 block of Starnes Cove Road, was heavily damaged, and the Enka-Candler fire chief told News 13 it was a total loss.
FOX Carolina
Deadly house fire in Anderson
College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX Carolina
Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting
A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
biltmorebeacon.com
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
WHKP 107.7 FM
DAIRI-O BREAKS GROUND FOR RESTAURANT ON UPWARD ROAD IN HENDERSON COUNTY
A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now, Dairi-O, which was founded in...
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville
The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
Crews battle blaze at Upstate business
Firefighters are battling flames at an Upstate business Tuesday morning.
WYFF4.com
Fire damages Pelzer business
PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect Saturday-Monday
Code Purple in effect for Saturday, 2/4/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 30° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 24° F. Code Purple in effect for Sunday, 2/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 35° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F.
160-unit apartment complex planned for Anderson
A public-private partnership is turning an old mill into the centerpiece of a new 160-unit apartment complex in Anderson.
WHKP 107.7 FM
SHERIFF ISSUES LIFESAVING AWARD TO NORTH HIGH STUDENT
On December 8, 2022, a wreck occurred on Terry’s Gap Road that tragically killed a North Henderson High School student and gravely injured two other teenagers. Yesterday, Sheriff Griffin honored another North Henderson High School student, Dominic Garren, who is credited with taking life saving measures that helped to save the lives of the other two passengers.
tribpapers.com
Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day
Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
WLOS.com
Business owner calls on city to step up, 'take community back' after surge in break-ins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police spent Thursday, Feb. 2 reaching out to businesses victimized over the last month by two suspects separately charged with more than a dozen break-ins between them. The Asheville Police Department Community Crime Map shows at least four commercial business break-ins and more than...
Police seek suspect in drive-by shooting in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department needs the public's help locating a suspect in a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting involving a juvenile.
WLOS.com
18-year-old wanted in Asheville drive-by shooting that involved juvenile
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023. Police have identified Zachary Carson Waters, 18, as the suspect who has also been charged in the drive-by shooting Monday. A juvenile was also involved.
FOX Carolina
Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
WLOS.com
Online kindergarten registration opens for Henderson County's future class of 2036
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — February 1st marks an exciting time for Henderson County's future class of 2036. On Wednesday, Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) opened online kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 may be enrolled, and the school district says students should be registered in their home school district, even if their parents or guardians plan to make a request for a transfer in the future.
WLOS.com
Volunteers hit Asheville streets to collect data from city's homeless population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A record number of people hit the streets Tuesday for the annual Point in Time count. The count is a one night “snapshot” that, when taken each year, can provide an overview of the homeless population and trends over time. More than 80...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Native Purchases Homestead of Bascom Lamar Lunsford
Buncombe County native and life long resident Whitney J. Ponder recently purchased the old homestead of the legendary Bascom Lamar Lunsford – “The Minstrel of the Appalachians” – in Leicester, NC and has founded The Pondering Bascom Performing Arts and Education Center nonprofit organization. The foundation’s...
