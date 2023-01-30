Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
Humane Society of the Palouse Seeking Pet Food Donations
MOSCOW, ID - With their current stock of pet food running low, the Humane Society of the Palouse is seeking donations for its pet food and supply pantry!. The pantry, which provides free pet food and other necessary pet supplies to residents in Latah County, runs solely on donations. If...
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeking Grant Applications for Community Projects
PULLMAN - The Rotary Club of Pullman is currently seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due no later than March...
B's Bakery Storefront Grand Opening on Main Street in Lewiston set for Saturday
LEWISTON, ID - B's Bakery, a popular local baking business owned and operated by Brittin Sager, will host its storefront Grand Opening this Saturday, February 4, 2023 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. The Grand Opening will be held from 9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In operation since 2019, B's bakery...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Accepting Nominations for Their Provider of Excellence Award
CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital is now accepting nominations for the 2nd annual Provider of Excellence Award. The Tri-State Provider of Excellence Award was established last year in tribute of Dr. Richard Weiland, one of the original four primary care providers who joined Tri-State Memorial Hospital Primary Care Clinics in 2011. Each year, a single provider of any specialty will be awarded the recognition.
Mardi Gras for the Paws: Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter's 12th Annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags Event Scheduled for February 17
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter will host their 12th Annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags event on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion. Doors Open at 5:30pm. Attendees tasting card for the evening will include local wines & brews and culinary tastes of the valley....
Pullman Regional Hospital Opens Urology Center in Partnership with Local Urologist, Dr. John Keizur
PULLMAN, WA - Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics with local Urologist John Keizur, MD. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101, the former location of Palouse Urology, on the second level of the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects
LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
2,787 University of Idaho Students Qualify for Dean's List for Fall 2022 Semester
MOSCOW - On Wednesday, the University of Idaho released the list of students who qualified for the Dean's List for the 2022 Fall semester. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
P1FCU Accepting Applications for Annual Scholarship Program
LEWISTON - P1FCU is currently accepting applications for its Annual Scholarship Program, which is open to all 2023 high school graduates. In total, P1FCU will award fifteen (15) $1,000 college scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. Winners of the P1FCU Scholarship Program are chosen by a committee that carefully assesses...
Port of Lewiston General Manager Retires After 28 Years
LEWISTON - After 28 years, Port of Lewiston General Manager David Doeringsfeld is retiring effective February 1. As General Manager of Idaho's only seaport, Doeringsfeld was involved in numerous transportation, economic development and natural resource related issues. Doeringsfeld coordinated and accomplished several Port projects including:. 2013 Industrial Dock Extension. The...
Lewiston Civic Theatre Presents: 'Noises Off'
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Civic Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with 'Noises Off' directed by Rodney Farrington. Between February 16-26, 2023, the Lewiston Civic Theatre will host a total of 8 performances, all of which will take place at the Normal Hill Campus Auditorium (1114 9th Ave). Called the...
WSU Veterinarians Find Young Hawk New Parents
PULLMAN - A Swainson’s hawk found this past summer outside of an Idaho bar is likely now more than 6,000 miles south enjoying the Argentine sun thanks to Washington State University and a pair of adult hawks that called Pullman home. The young hawk was discovered in the early...
Dent Acres Campground to be Closed in August and September 2023 for Repaving Project
AHSAHKA, ID - Dent Acres Campground will be closed between August 1 - September 30, 2023 due to a repaving project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced. Campground roads are set to receive a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing surface. This type of roadwork must be completed when the weather is dry and warm, which will affect camping season.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
Big Country's Pets of the Week
Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ferris Bueller and Quinton. Ferris Bueller. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ferris is a 60 lb, 4 year old, neutered, Chocolate Lab mix. Described by shelter staff as a friendly, playful, goofy, affectionate people pleaser. Ferris would love a home where he can be showered in love and affection. It doesn't seem that he's had much training, so Ferris would benefit from a patient adopter who is willing to work with him on simple commands like "sit" and "stay". It is unknown how he does with other dogs and cats. Ferris loves making his people happy, and we think he would make an amazing hiking buddy! He's friendly, well tempered, and ready to find his people.
54-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Attempted First-Degree Murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID - On Thursday, the Lewiston Police Department arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted First-Degree Murder after she allegedly attempted to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Officers with the LPD responded to the Idaho State Veterans Home at approximately 8:15 a.m....
Dworshak Dam Makes WorldAtlas.com List of '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US'
AHSAHKA, ID - WorldAtlas.com has named Dworshak Dam in Clearwater County, Idaho as one of the '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US.'. Standing 717 feet tall, Dworshak Dam is the third largest dam in all of the US. After seven years of construction, Dworshak Dam opened in 1973. Also...
Investigation Underway Near Memorial Bridge After Excavation Crews Reportedly Find Remains Wednesday Morning
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police have been on scene near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston investigating after an excavation crew reportedly discovered a skull and bones Wednesday morning. The excavation crew reportedly halted their work immediately and will not continue while the area is under investigation. At the time of...
60-Year-Old Lewiston Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in North Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 60-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Monday night for trafficking methamphetamine. Monday night, the Idaho State Police stopped a yellow Mini Cooper in North Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, during the stop Nez Perce County K9 Bear performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0