Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ferris Bueller and Quinton. Ferris Bueller. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ferris is a 60 lb, 4 year old, neutered, Chocolate Lab mix. Described by shelter staff as a friendly, playful, goofy, affectionate people pleaser. Ferris would love a home where he can be showered in love and affection. It doesn't seem that he's had much training, so Ferris would benefit from a patient adopter who is willing to work with him on simple commands like "sit" and "stay". It is unknown how he does with other dogs and cats. Ferris loves making his people happy, and we think he would make an amazing hiking buddy! He's friendly, well tempered, and ready to find his people.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO