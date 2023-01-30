ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Tri-State Memorial Hospital Accepting Nominations for Their Provider of Excellence Award

CLARKSTON - Tri-State Memorial Hospital is now accepting nominations for the 2nd annual Provider of Excellence Award. The Tri-State Provider of Excellence Award was established last year in tribute of Dr. Richard Weiland, one of the original four primary care providers who joined Tri-State Memorial Hospital Primary Care Clinics in 2011. Each year, a single provider of any specialty will be awarded the recognition.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital Opens Urology Center in Partnership with Local Urologist, Dr. John Keizur

PULLMAN, WA - Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics with local Urologist John Keizur, MD. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101, the former location of Palouse Urology, on the second level of the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Awards $26.3 Million for Pair of Local Area Broadband Projects

LEWISTON - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) has awarded $26.3 million in funding for two local area broadband infrastructure projects. For the first project, IBAB awarded $20 million to the Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group (IIG) for a 198-mile public/private partnership project from Grangeville, ID to Star, ID.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

P1FCU Accepting Applications for Annual Scholarship Program

LEWISTON - P1FCU is currently accepting applications for its Annual Scholarship Program, which is open to all 2023 high school graduates. In total, P1FCU will award fifteen (15) $1,000 college scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. Winners of the P1FCU Scholarship Program are chosen by a committee that carefully assesses...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Port of Lewiston General Manager Retires After 28 Years

LEWISTON - After 28 years, Port of Lewiston General Manager David Doeringsfeld is retiring effective February 1. As General Manager of Idaho's only seaport, Doeringsfeld was involved in numerous transportation, economic development and natural resource related issues. Doeringsfeld coordinated and accomplished several Port projects including:. 2013 Industrial Dock Extension. The...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Civic Theatre Presents: 'Noises Off'

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Civic Theatre will continue its 2022-23 season with 'Noises Off' directed by Rodney Farrington. Between February 16-26, 2023, the Lewiston Civic Theatre will host a total of 8 performances, all of which will take place at the Normal Hill Campus Auditorium (1114 9th Ave). Called the...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

WSU Veterinarians Find Young Hawk New Parents

PULLMAN - A Swainson’s hawk found this past summer outside of an Idaho bar is likely now more than 6,000 miles south enjoying the Argentine sun thanks to Washington State University and a pair of adult hawks that called Pullman home. The young hawk was discovered in the early...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Dent Acres Campground to be Closed in August and September 2023 for Repaving Project

AHSAHKA, ID - Dent Acres Campground will be closed between August 1 - September 30, 2023 due to a repaving project, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced. Campground roads are set to receive a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing surface. This type of roadwork must be completed when the weather is dry and warm, which will affect camping season.
AHSAHKA, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country's Pets of the Week

Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Ferris Bueller and Quinton. Ferris Bueller. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Ferris is a 60 lb, 4 year old, neutered, Chocolate Lab mix. Described by shelter staff as a friendly, playful, goofy, affectionate people pleaser. Ferris would love a home where he can be showered in love and affection. It doesn't seem that he's had much training, so Ferris would benefit from a patient adopter who is willing to work with him on simple commands like "sit" and "stay". It is unknown how he does with other dogs and cats. Ferris loves making his people happy, and we think he would make an amazing hiking buddy! He's friendly, well tempered, and ready to find his people.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

60-Year-Old Lewiston Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in North Lewiston

LEWISTON - A 60-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Monday night for trafficking methamphetamine. Monday night, the Idaho State Police stopped a yellow Mini Cooper in North Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, during the stop Nez Perce County K9 Bear performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy