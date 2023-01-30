Read full article on original website
Austin Packers boys basketball team downs Mankato West 75-67 Tuesday evening
The Austin Packers boys basketball team wrapped up a three-game homestand at Packer Gym Tuesday night with a Big 9 Conference tilt with the Mankato West Scarlets, and it was the Packers winning for the fourth time in their last five games 75-67. Senior guard Ater Manyuon led three Austin...
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team outguns W-E-M 84-76 Friday night
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was back at home Friday night in a Gopher Conference matchup with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, and it was Gabe Hein pouring in 28 points and Brady Kittleson adding 25 as the Blossoms outdueled the Buccaneers 84-76. Blooming Prairie led 36-35 at the half, and...
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team downs Schaeffer Academy 61-46 for 11th win in a row
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team, the No. 10 team in the state in the latest Class A poll from the Minnesota Basketball News hit the road to Rochester in search of win number 11 in a row Thursday evening versus the Lions of Schaeffer Academy in a Southeast Conference matchup, and Mac Nelson led three Athletics in double figures with 20 points, plus he added five rebounds and four assists as the Athletics downed the Lions 61-46.
Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team falls to Spring Grove in a battle of Southeast Conference division leaders 46-40
In Southeast Conference boys basketball you heard on AM 1480 KAUS Friday night, the Lyle/Pacelli Athletics, the No. 10 team in the state in the latest Class A poll from the Minnesota Basketball News and in first place in the West Division of the Southeast Conference played host to Spring Grove, ranked No. 11 in the latest Class A poll and in first place in the East Division. Both teams came in riding lengthy winning streaks, with the Athletics having won 11 in a row and Spring Grove 14 in a row, and it was also a matchup of the best offensive team in not only the Southeast Conference but in all of Section 1A in the personage of Lyle/Pacelli, averaging 75.1 points per game against the best defensive team in the conference and the section in the personage of Spring Grove, as the Lions came into the game giving up only 38.5 points per game. The game more than lived up to the advanced billing, as in front of a raucous sellout crowd in Lyle, the Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held off a spirited Athletics comeback to win 46-40.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team downed by Kenyon/Wanamingo 76-47
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was in search of win number two in a row in Kenyon Tuesday night in a Gopher Conference matchup with a tough Knights squad that has scored wins over the likes of state-ranked Hayfield this season, and it was the Knights completing a regular-season sweep of the Blossoms with a 76-47 win, their fifth in a row.
Koak sets single-game scoring record for Lyle/Pacelli boys basketball in 74-37 win over Kingsland Tuesday evening
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team was back in Lyle Tuesday evening for a Southeast Conference matchup with Kingsland, and senior guard Buay Koak set the single-game scoring record in the program’s history with 43 points, plus he added 11 rebounds for a double-double, one assist, one steal and a team-high four blocked shots in a 74-37 win, the squad’s tenth in a row.
Emergency Department physician with Mayo Clinic talks about frostbite
With another round of cold weather upon us, Dr. Elizabeth Bermudez, Emergency Department physician, Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea spoke with KAUS News and talked about what she sees most on average concerning patients coming into the emergency department.. Dr. Bermudez went on to talk about...
Funeral announcements for 2/1/23
A graveside service will be held for Charles “Jack” John Morgan, age 92 of Brownsdale will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd at Woodbury Cemetery in Lyle. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Helen Henrietta Wilson Keating, age 90 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with visitation one hour prior to the service. There will also be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin on Friday, February 3rd.
