Kaitlyn Bristowe Said Chris Harrison Ignored Her After Her Bachelorette Hosting Gig
Bachelor Nation is no stranger to bad breakups — but as Kaitlyn Bristowe and Chris Harrison prove, a fractured friendship can be its own kind of pain. During a Jan. 31 appearance on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, Kaitlyn opened up about how her long-running friendship with the former Bachelor host changed over the last few years.
Taylor Swift May Miss The 2023 Grammys For Reasons Fans Know “All Too Well”
For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.
Channing Tatum “Nearly Killed” Salma Hayek During A Magic Mike Lap Dance
To the delight of fans, the third and final entry in the Magic Mike trilogy is upon us, and will again see Channing Tatum reprise the role of Mike Lane for one last dance. The film follows Lane as he teams up with, and falls for, a wealthy socialite played by co-star Salma Hayek. Ahead of Magic Mike’s Last Dance hotly-anticipated release, Hayek shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits of her time on set, revealing that Tatum “nearly killed” her during a “challenging” lap dance.
Vanessa Hudgens Is Reportedly Engaged To Cole Tucker
As Gabriella Montez would say, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are in this together. The High School Musical alum is reportedly engaged to the MLB player after over two years of dating, as first reported by TMZ. Bustle has reached out to representatives of Hudgens and Tucker for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
Taylor Lautner Thought Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMAs Interruption Was A “Skit”
Many forget that the infamous VMAs moment — of Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s speech — is a tale of two Taylors. Swift’s ex-beau, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, was the presenter of the award. And he’s finally sharing what he thought was going on from his POV. (Spoiler: the word “skit” was used.)
Maya Jama’s Net Worth Definitely Won’t Give You The Ick
Maya Jama is currently living the dream in South Africa as the host of Love Island. Viewers instantly fell in love with the series’ new presenter, who found success after her work on numerous shows for MTV, ITV, and the BBC, as well as being a radio DJ. After major speculation, Jama confirmed that she’d be the ITV2 reality series’ host in October 2022. “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get into the villa and meet all the islanders.” As Winter Love Island 2023 continues to garner attention, so does Jama. But what does the presenter have going on aside from the dating show, and how does she make her money?
John Legend's Loved01 Skin Care Line Is All About Accessibility
I never paid attention to John Legend’s skin until I took a Zoom call with him. We were chatting about his new skin care line, Loved01, when I realized that the Grammy Award-winning singer has a rather stunning glow. At that very moment, I knew I would slather on any beauty product he created.
Storm Reid Is A Morning Routine Girlie
In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Storm Reid shares her go-to breakfast and the movie she watches to relax. Storm Reid accomplished some pretty impressive...
Lizzo Debuts Her Madame Tussauds Wax Figure In The Best Way
What’s better than one Lizzo? Two. Even if the second is a “dupe.” The “Truth Hurts” singer finally has her own Madame Tussauds wax figure and it’s about damn time. Lizzo unveiled a first look of her dopplegänger on her social media on Jan....
The On My Block Spinoff Freeridge Includes A Few Familiar Faces
Netflix’s Freeridge is finally here. Set in the same fictional Los Angeles neighborhood as On My Block, the spinoff introduces a new Core Four who, Netflix writes, get into their own “mind-bending mystery — and, perhaps, a little puppy love — as they happen upon a box that may just be cursed.” The new show is closely connected to its predecessor and not just by location. It’s been nearly two years since the original series ended, so now is a good time for a refresher. How did On My Block end, again?
Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour
Ever since Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance in July last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting for any hints about the singer embarking on a world tour, especially since the album was referred to as “act i” in the singer’s Instagram post. And now the time has come, with Queen B confirming that she is indeed setting off on a world tour for her latest record, kicking things off in Europe in May and hitting UK shores on May 17, in Cardiff.
Airris From MAFS Says He Doesn’t Regret Going To Decision Day With Jasmine
The Feb. 1 episode of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight Season 16 highlights just how differently couple Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest view sex. While on their honeymoon in Jamaica, Jasmine blushes and pleads the fifth when her new husband asks about her “favorite sexual position” over a candlelit dinner. “My wife, you know, she’s a little bit more reserved, but I feel like she’s got a demon side. I’ve gotta kinda pull that demon side out of her,” Airris, who had joked earlier about his “years of research” on the topic, told cameras in an interview clip shared by People. “That’s gonna be fun. I’ve never been, like, a sex mentor, but I can show her the ways. I'll just add that on my résumé.”
Princess Diana’s Brother Shared A New Photo Connected To Her Childhood
Whether it’s an exhibition on her clothing and jewellery or cinematic retellings of her life, the public remains gripped by mentions of Princess Diana. Now, fans have gained insight into the royal’s childhood, as her brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a photo of their childhood family home on Instagram. When Diana was 14, the Spencer family moved to Althorp, a grand residence in Northamptonshire spanning 550 acres and holding 90 rooms.
Melanie Lynskey Met Her Husband Jason Ritter While Filming The Big Ask
Melanie Lynskey has had a long career in Hollywood, from Sweet Home Alabama to an upcoming guest role in The Last of Us, which is proving to be a new mega-hit for HBO Max. The 45-year-old star is also reprising her Emmy-nominated turn as Shauna in Yellowjackets Season 2, which comes to Showtime on March 24. Among the new faces gracing the series this season, one of them has a strong personal connection to Lynskey: her husband, Jason Ritter.
Mimi Webb’s IRL Situationship Inspired “Red Flags”
TikTok fame has certainly taken British singer Mimi Webb to high places. The young pop sensation has her debut studio album coming out in March, and was just recently nominated for a BRIT Award in the Best New Artist category, which she told Metro.co.uk that she had manifested for herself.
