Husker baseball names five captains

Nebraska baseball will have a new look roster when the season begins later this month in San Diego, but the captains — as voted on by teammates — will have plenty of familiar names. Pitchers Shay Schanaman and Kyle Perry, and catcher Griffin Everitt were all named captains...
LINCOLN, NE
