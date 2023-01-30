ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

One Sumter Foundation to host gun violence summit

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago

AMERICUS — Violent crime has been on the rise nationally, but gun violence in Sumter County is becoming more real and personal every day. With three shootings just last week, efforts to host a communitywide conversation around rising gun violence and what Sumter County as a whole can do to address the root issues could not be more timely.

The One Sumter Economic Development Foundation is partnering with Sheriff Eric Bryant and Americus Police Chief Mark Scott to have a communitywide conversation about what is happening around crime in Sumter County. The Sumter County Gun Violence & Community Solutions Summit will take place Feb. 3, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University.

