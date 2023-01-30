Mike Norvell and Florida State secured a big win during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21 when four-star quarterback Brock Glenn signed with the Seminoles after de-committing from Ohio State exactly a month earlier. Glenn revealed in an interview Wednesday that Seminoles coach Mike Norvell continued to recruit him during his three-month commitment to the Buckeyes and that his persistence ultimately swayed him to flip to the Garnet & Gold.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO