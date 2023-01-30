Costco Is Selling a Gorgeous Sur La Table Espresso Maker For Almost 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every so often, we see a sale at Costco that’s so good , it makes us fully stop in our tracks — and wonder how anyone survives without a Costco membership securing them sale prices like this at all times. (If you aren’t yet aboard the membership train and you’d like to change that, you can get one here .) If you’ve been in the market for a new espresso machine, Costco has a special gift just for you: a gorgeous Sur La Table model (one of Ina Garten’s favorite brands ) that’s on sale for almost 50 percent off what you’d pay ordering directly from their site, available both at select retail locations and on the Costco website.

CostcoSisters spotted this sleek capsule espresso machine in stores and posted about it to Instagram, giving us a peek at the boxed-up machines and their killer sale price — $99.99, for a machine that retails for $189.99 on Sur La Table.

This machine brews two different sizes of espresso, comes with an LED touchscreen, and is compact enough to fit neatly on any countertop . And did we mention it’s basically half off?!

If you aren’t yet a member at Costco and are looking for a similarly affordable pick, Amazon also offers a capsule espresso machine that’s compatible with Nespresso k-cups, brews two sizes of coffee, and comes in under $100 — in fact, it’s even better than Costco’s price at $76.99, so it’s just a matter of whether you prefer this look or the Sur La Table model.

Snagging an espresso maker for under $100 is a serious steal, and you can’t go wrong with either of these options. Swing by your local Costco and see if they have this model in store today or let Amazon bring it to your door — who says you need to spend hundreds to have homemade lattes every day?

