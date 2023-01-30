Read full article on original website
Death investigation at Nez Perce County jail
An investigation is underway into the death of a Nez Perce County jail inmate, said Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher in a press release issued Friday. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., detention deputies were notified by inmates in the general population of an unconscious inmate. They began performing life-saving...
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
