Texas State

Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Carscoops

What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?

This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
gmauthority.com

No. 1 NASCAR Chevy To Be Preserved After ‘Hail Melon’ Wall Ride Ban

Ross Chastain catapulted himself into online virality after purposefully laying his No. 1 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 against the wall at Martinsville Speedway, never lifting and charging past his competitors at a blistering speed to secure a slot in the championship round. Trackhouse Racing, who fields Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy, announced that it will preserve the battered Camaro race car as a testament to the historic wall ride in the wake of NASCAR’s decision to ban the move.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Racing News

Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalopnik

NASCAR Won’t Let Rain Ruin Its Oval-Racing Fun Anymore

Is there anything worse than a rain delay in sport? It’s so disappointing when a soccer match is abandoned because the referee decides the pitch is too waterlogged. Or in tennis, there’s nothing like the sight of a grounds team rushing onto the court to cover it over and shield it from the deluge. Now, NASCAR is looking to put a stop to similar delays of its own with a new wet weather pack that could be used at some races on the calendar.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
racer.com

Racing on TV, February 4-5

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford's Legendary Cosworth DFV F1 Engine: From Drawing Board to Victory Circle

It is almost a law of racing that a new design never wins the first time out. The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort last June provided a historic exception to this rule. More than Monte Carlo in May, this race was the real opener of the 1967 Formula 1 season; it brought the finest lineup to date of 3-liter 1-man cars. Two were brand new and untried: the Lotus-Fords. In one of these Graham Hill set a new lap record and won the pole position. In the other, Jim Clark turned the fastest lap of the race, led for more than three-quarters of its 235-mile distance, and won. Lotus owed its return from the wilderness to what some called "The Messiah Engine" and which many critics called a masterpiece. It had been created in nine months by a young man who had never designed a complete powerplant.
gmauthority.com

C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut

There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

This 1934 Ford Coupe Punches With a 502 Cubic Inch V-8

Chances are, you’ve at some point been confronted by a hot rod on the racing track or local car show. Do you remember how it made you feel? Perhaps you fell in love with the rumbling sound of a V8 engine or maybe just the violent power it seemed to drive with. Either way it’s likely you’ve thought about how much fun it would be to own one someday. Well, today is that day.
LAKELAND, FL
Motorious

1969 Corvette ZL-1 Auctions For $3.14 Million

It’s the third-highest price publicly paid for a Corvette ever…. On January 26 at the RM Sotheby’s Arizona event, a rare 1969 Chevy Corvette ZL-1 auctioned for a whopping $3.14 million, making it the third-most expensive Corvette sold in public ever. The classic American sports car was in the spotlight before the auction even began, thanks to its impressive presentation, rarity, and the fact it’s considered a thing of myth among the Corvette faithful.
ARIZONA STATE
Motor1.com

See Chevrolet Corvette C8 Get Built In Detailed Assembly Line Video

For upwards of 40 years, Bowling Green, Kentucky has been the birthplace of new Chevrolet Corvettes. The facility started with the then-new 1984 C4 Corvette, and it continues today with C8 assembly. Much of the plant was upgraded to make that happen, which is mentioned along with other interesting Corvette details in a new 42-minute feature from savagegeese on YouTube.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Motor1.com

2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Teased In A Cloud Of Tire Smoke

An official debut will take place in March. The 2024 Ford Mustang will reach dealerships later this year. There will inevitably be a plethora of special trims to follow, not to mention ultra-high-performance pony cars with excessive horsepower. Some of those won't be at dealerships, however, and this teaser from Ford Performance shows one of them.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move

NASCAR is outlawing the controversial move made by Ross Chastain last year that drew widespread attention. Chastain was looking to catapult himself into contention for the Championship 4 and running out of options at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. He ended up pulling a video game move on the final lap and drove into the... The post NASCAR outlaws 1 controversial move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE

