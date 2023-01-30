ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Apple executives talk new MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in interview

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT8Ll_0kWNsnpf00
Image: Tyler Stalman

Last week, Apple released the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. This launch brings the second iteration of a new design Apple introduced in 2021. With a more industrial look, the company removed the Touch Bar and added back the function keys, more ports, and a better display with a new cutout.

Now, in an interview with The Stalman Podcast, Apple’s Kate Bergeron, VP of Hardware Engineering, and Doug Brooks, Mac Product Marketing, talked about Apple’s design process for the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

In the half-hour talk, photographer and YouTuber Tyler Stalman reflects with Apple executives about professional workflows, how the shift from Intel to its custom silicon, combined with new neural and media engines, improved Macs, and which Mac users should choose.

The M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are the latest introduced by Apple. They come a few months after the company unveiled the M2 chip, inaugurating the second generation of the M processors.

According to Apple, they bring interesting improvements over the past iteration, even though they still use a 5nm technology process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzNI1_0kWNsnpf00
M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Image source: Apple Inc.

M2 Pro consists of 40 billion transistors — nearly 20 percent more than M1 Pro and double the amount in M2. It features 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — twice that of M2 — and up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. The next-generation 10- or 12-core CPU consists of up to eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, resulting in multithreaded CPU performance that is up to 20 percent faster than the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro.

The GPU in M2 Pro can be configured with up to 19 cores — three more than the GPU in M1 Pro — and includes a larger L2 cache. Graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than that of M1 Pro, resulting in huge increases in image processing performance and enabling console-quality gaming.

The M2 Max is built with 67 billion transistors — 10 billion more than the M1 Max and more than 3x that of the M2. Its 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth is twice that of M2 Pro, 4x that of M2, and supports up to 96GB of fast unified memory.

M2 Max features the same next-generation 12-core CPU as M2 Pro. The GPU is even more powerful, with up to 38 cores, and is paired with a larger L2 cache. Graphics speeds climb up to 30 percent faster than M1 Max.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Kuo: Periscope lens will be exclusive to the highest-end iPhone 16 model

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects that the periscope lens, set to be introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra model later this year, will continue to be exclusive to the highest-end iPhone 16 in 2024. According to the analyst, “the market” expected that Apple would expand the periscope lenses to more iPhone models besides the Pro Max/Ultra phones, but Kuo’s latest survey indicates otherwise.
BGR.com

Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm team up on mixed reality platform

Mixed reality refers to computing experiences that involve augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The most exciting mixed reality rumors in today’s tech landscape concern Apple. Its imminent AR/VR headset is expected to revolutionize this particular business. But Apple isn’t the only tech giant devising mixed reality devices. Samsung invited Google and Qualcomm to its Galaxy S23 Unpacked event on Wednesday to announce they’re working on a mixed reality platform of their own.
BGR.com

Long-promised Apple Pay Later feature is coming soon

Announced at WWDC 2022, Apple Pay Later is one of the features planned to launch during iOS 16’s lifecycle. Exclusive to the US, this function will bring a “seamless and secure way” to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees of any kind.
BGR.com

Apple stops signing iOS 16.2 after iOS 16.3 rollout

With iOS 16.3 now available, Apple stopped signing iOS 16.2. With that, you can no longer downgrade to older iOS 16 build versions – but if you are experiencing any bug or unreliability, an iOS 15 version is still available. If you don’t recall, with iOS 16.2, Apple made...
BGR.com

Report: iPad won’t fold in 2024, but a foldable MacBook could launch in 2025

Rumors about Apple planning to enter the foldable market aren’t new. We have already heard about a foldable iPhone, a foldable iPad, and even a hybrid foldable iPad/Mac. After analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said early this week that Apple was working on a foldable iPad, Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman and display analyst Ross Young debunked this possibility.
BGR.com

Millions of Android users downloaded these scammy rewards apps

We shouldn’t have to say that if something on the internet sounds too good to be true, it probably is, but a new report suggests that we do. According to a review of virus activity on mobile devices from antivirus software maker Doctor Web, a new breed of fraudulent apps is taking Google Play by storm. The Android apps in question claim that users can make money by completing tasks, but the rewards are often virtually impossible to collect.
BGR.com

Apple executives talk new HomePod 2, Wi-Fi 4 limitations

The new HomePod 2 starts being sold tomorrow for $299. While reviewers already praised the second iteration of this smart speaker this week, Apple’s VP of hardware engineering Matthew Costello and product marketing employee Alice Chan have spoken with TechCrunch and Men’s Journal about this new product. Here are the highlights.
BGR.com

Sony WH-1000XM5 vs Apple AirPods Max: Which premium headphones are better?

If you’re looking for a new pair of premium noise-cancelling headphones — and regularly use Apple devices — you might be deciding between the Apple AirPods Max and the Sony WH-1000XM5. It makes sense. Both headphones are top-of-the-line options that are loaded with features. But they’re also...
BGR.com

HomePod 2 reviews: New-old HomePod makes a comeback

Apple announced a few weeks ago the HomePod 2. The second-generation smart speaker comes with some of the features available with the HomePod mini, some of the ones available with the original HomePod, and some brand new, such as a new S7 processor and less audio hardware. Since this product...
BGR.com

Google is testing Apprentice Bard, a new Search page with AI features like ChatGPT

Unleashed upon the world late last year, ChatGPT is a viral sensation. The chatbot can offer answers to questions, write computer code, and pass law and business school exams. It has taken the tech world by storm. Google initially downplayed ChatGPT’s threat to Google Search, but the company internally declared a “code red” afterward, shifting tons of resources to its own AI products. One of them might already be in testing at Google, an “Apprentice Bard” chatbot that appears on the Search home page, offering features similar to ChatGPT.
BGR.com

Microsoft launches Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI

Microsoft has launched Teams Premium and packed a ton of AI features into the new paid tier of service. Today, Microsoft announced Teams Premium, a new tier of service for the company’s Slack competitor. While there are a ton of new features added for the higher tier of service, the standout is those enabled with Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
BGR.com

macOS Ventura notifications still broken months after its official release

MacOS Ventura launched to all users at the end of October 2022. The current software for Macs brought a deeper integration with iPadOS by adding some common features such as Stage Manager and the Freeform app. Unfortunately, even with Apple already updating macOS Ventura to version 13.1 and 13.2, the...
BGR.com

Ghostwriter add-in brings ChatGPT integration to Microsoft Word

If there is any remaining doubt that ChatGPT will be more than just a fad, the speed at which the technology is being implemented into popular apps and services should eliminate it. For instance, earlier this week, software developer Patrick Husting released an add-in for Microsoft Word which integrates ChatGPT directly into the productivity app.
BGR.com

Twitter is developing a payments feature, they should call it X and crush PayPal

One of Elon Musk’s grand visions for Twitter is to become an “everything” app similar to the WeChat giant in China. Since taking over the most influential social network in the world, Musk has not been quiet about his ideas for Twitter’s future, which includes a built-in platform for payments. This would also be centered around the ability to park capital in money market accounts, shop for goods, and support a creator marketplace in ways that might be similar, or better, than YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook, as examples.
BGR.com

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: The best in the biz

Sony’s WH-1000 series headphones have long been considered among the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones out there, and for good reason. In recent years, however, they’ve come up against increasing competition, from the likes of Apple, and from some of the higher-end headphone companies that have started launching their own take on consumer cans. Now, Sony wants to claw back its title as the best in the business — with the latest-generation Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
BGR.com

The Meta Quest 3 is getting a better mixed-reality experience

Mark Zuckerberg is starting to drop hints at what we can expect from the third generation of the Meta Quest, the company’s virtual reality headset targeted at consumers. As reported by UploadVR, on the company’s recent earnings call, the Meta CEO talked a little about what’s coming with the Meta Quest 3. Specifically, Zuckerberg was talking about Meta Reality, the company’s mixed reality technology that launched with the Meta Quest Pro earlier this year.
BGR.com

Beats Fit Pro are on sale for $150, or get Beats Studio Buds for $100

Apple’s various AirPods models are all on sale right now, with prices starting at just $99 for AirPods 2. You can check out all the other discounts in our guide on the best AirPods deals of February 2023. Now, there are also some deep discounts available on Apple’s other...
BGR.com

Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $35, an all-time low

In recent years, Amazon has expanded its Fire TV Stick lineup with two excellent new additions. Among them, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is clearly the more impressive model. It’s the first Fire TV Stick to support Wi-Fi 6 and it’s also the fastest model ever. Today, it also happens to be on sale at the lowest price ever.
BGR.com

BGR.com

355K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy