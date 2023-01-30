A US pilot fighting in the Korean War has been keeping a secret for the last half a century.The now 97-year-old former naval aviator, Royce Williams, reportedly shot down four Soviet MiG fighters within the span of a half hour, but never told anyone about it until now.On Friday, Mr Williams received the Navy Cross, which is the branch’s second-highest military honour, according to CNN.On 18 November 1952, Mr Williams was behind the stick of an F9F Panther while fighting in the Korean War.The 27-year-old pilot and a group of three others were assigned to patrol the extreme northern end...

13 DAYS AGO