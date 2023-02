CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson gave raises to special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on Friday. The school's board of trustees compensation committee approved increases of $50,000 to Reed and Eason, upping their salaries to $800,000 a year. Reed, Eason and seven other members of the on-field football staff got one-year contract extensions. Clemson hired Garrett Riley as its new offensive coordinator last month, giving him a three-year deal worth $1.75 million per season. The Tigers went 11-3 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the seventh time in eight seasons.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO