ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Virginia AG Opposes Prosecuting Women Seeking Abortions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Speaking at an annual anti-abortion rally and march in Richmond, Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is saying he opposes the idea that women should be prosecuted for seeking abortions. Miyares said Wednesday that the anti-abortion movement should instead focus on supporting the work of charities...
VIRGINIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator

Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022

DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

DNREC, DDA Agree to Protect Delaware's Unique Wetland Communities

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Department of Agriculture (DDA) celebrating World Wetlands Day (Feb. 2) by signing a cooperative agreement to manage and protect unique wetland communities that occur on state-owned forest, park and wildlife lands. Wetlands are extremely important ecosystems that contribute...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Former Delaware Correctional Officer is indicted for death of law enforcement dog

A former Delaware Correctional Officer and K9 handler is indicted on three charges. The Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust says former officer Darrel Wiley faces charges for leaving four-year-old law enforcement animal named Lux confined and unattended in an official vehicle for more than 4 hours last September.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
WBOC

Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution

The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
DELAWARE STATE
R.A. Heim

Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by mid-February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Delaware

The northeastern state of Delaware was established as the first of the original 13 colonies to reportedly ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Here’s how to spend seven days in “The First State” of Delaware. Day 1: Pennsylvania to Delaware. Since Delaware is a smaller state, its...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy