ABA Journal
Delaware's major-party requirement for judges on top state courts won’t be enforced under consent decree
A Delaware constitutional provision that effectively requires judges on its top state courts to be Republicans or Democrats won’t be enforced as a result of a consent decree reached between the governor and a litigant. In a consent judgment, Democratic Delaware Gov. John Carney agreed that the requirement in...
WBOC
Virginia AG Opposes Prosecuting Women Seeking Abortions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Speaking at an annual anti-abortion rally and march in Richmond, Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is saying he opposes the idea that women should be prosecuted for seeking abortions. Miyares said Wednesday that the anti-abortion movement should instead focus on supporting the work of charities...
delawarepublic.org
State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money
Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis rejects Sen. Rick Scott proposal to return stimulus funds to federal government
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Defending Florida’s hold on remaining federal stimulus money, Governor Ron DeSantis is rejecting a call by U.S. Senator Rick Scott for state and local governments to return unused funds. On January 20th, Scott sent a letter about unspent stimulus dollars to governors and mayors. In...
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
WBOC
Lt. Governor Hall-Long Announces Purchase of Care Infant Formula for Delaware Families
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced on Wednesday that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. Delaware families with a child under the age of one are eligible to receive one 28.2 oz canister...
Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator
Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
fox29.com
Religious leaders in Delaware denounce Tyre Nichols killing, call for police reforms
WILMINGTON, De. - A group of religious leaders in Delaware denounced the police killing of Tyre Nichols days after shocking body camera footage was released and called for reforms in their state. The Interdenominational Ministers Action Council (IMAC) of Delaware gathered Tuesday in Wilmington for a press conference on what...
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022
DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
WBOC
DNREC, DDA Agree to Protect Delaware's Unique Wetland Communities
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Department of Agriculture (DDA) celebrating World Wetlands Day (Feb. 2) by signing a cooperative agreement to manage and protect unique wetland communities that occur on state-owned forest, park and wildlife lands. Wetlands are extremely important ecosystems that contribute...
delawarepublic.org
Former Delaware Correctional Officer is indicted for death of law enforcement dog
A former Delaware Correctional Officer and K9 handler is indicted on three charges. The Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust says former officer Darrel Wiley faces charges for leaving four-year-old law enforcement animal named Lux confined and unattended in an official vehicle for more than 4 hours last September.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware to distribute 44,000 canisters of baby formula at no cost to families
Delaware families with infants up to 12 months old are eligible for a free can of infant formula. The State of Delaware purchased 44,000 canisters of infant formula through a partnership with Donate Delaware, and are distributing through 22 different locations throughout the state. “We’re seeing the fruits of our...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WBOC
Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
delawarepublic.org
First class of Certified Peer Specialists graduates at Howard Young Correctional Institution
The Delaware Department of Correction's new Certified Peer Support Specialist training program graduated its first cohort at the Howard Young Correctional Institution Thursday. Delaware prisons and behavioral health providers are seeing a workforce shortage with outreach workers, counselors and medical staff all stretched thin. The new program is part of...
WMDT.com
Concerns raised over proposal to ban the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Delaware’s plans to adopt California’s emission standards have raised some concerns among state lawmakers who are now speaking out over the proposal that would ban the sale of most gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Governor John Carney announced the state’s plans to adopt the standards...
Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Delaware
The northeastern state of Delaware was established as the first of the original 13 colonies to reportedly ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Here’s how to spend seven days in “The First State” of Delaware. Day 1: Pennsylvania to Delaware. Since Delaware is a smaller state, its...
