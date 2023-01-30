Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Walz makes Juneteenth a holiday; bans hair discrimination
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it’s now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
WDIO-TV
Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR
The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
WDIO-TV
State approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County
Governor Tim Walz has approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County, providing state public disaster assistance for to assist with response, clean up and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region in December. Heavy snow and high winds resulted in many downed trees and branches blocking roads and causing widespread power outages. The St. Louis County Board passed a resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster due to conditions resulting from the storm.
