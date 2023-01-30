Governor Tim Walz has approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County, providing state public disaster assistance for to assist with response, clean up and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region in December. Heavy snow and high winds resulted in many downed trees and branches blocking roads and causing widespread power outages. The St. Louis County Board passed a resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster due to conditions resulting from the storm.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO