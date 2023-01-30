Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: N.J. Midterm Elections, Murphy’s gun laws, Dead Whales, and Wally Edge
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 6 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy - We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
insidernj.com
Statement from Middlesex County Republican Chairman Bengivenga
“I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Eunice, she was a bright and shining young woman who deeply cared about her community as a public servant in Sayreville. She had a bright future ahead of her, and this senseless act of violence took that away from her and her loved ones.
lnnnews.com
Governor Murphy Defends Use of Covid Funds for Personal SUVs - Kind of
An interviewer on News 12 New Jersey pressed Governor Murphy on the ethics of routing over 500K in federal Covid relief funds toward brand-new SUVs for the personal use of the governor and state officials. The governor responded by stridently defending his use of state vehicles to get around and...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver announce more than $38M through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Wednesday announced the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across the state through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. The announcement is part of the Murphy-Oliver Administration’s unprecedented investment of $180 million...
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
tapinto.net
Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator
New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa today commented on another Supreme Court ruling in favor of gun rights activists in New Jersey. It is the second time the high court has ruled against Governor Phil Murphy’s radical gun legislation viewed by the courts as unconstitutional. The Constitution, Murphy admitted in 2020, was above his pay grade. It’s now the third strike against Murphy’s anti-gun legislation passed in 2022. Testa responded after another overreaching gun law passed by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats was blocked today in federal court. “It’s no surprise that the unconstitutional laws passed by Trenton Democrats The post Governor Murphy’s new gun control laws ‘falling like dominoes’ says state senator appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Examiner
A Very Jersey Response – Gov. Murphy on SUV Controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID money for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase...
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murphy says using COVID funds to buy SUVs to carry state officials was not ‘illegitimate’
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to use half a million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid to buy eight SUVS to carry him and other officials around New Jersey, saying he doesn’t believe it was an “illegitimate” expense. The $522,783 expenditure drew...
Washington Examiner
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
Washington Examiner
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
Rejecting plan to demolish Catholic church was legal, N.J. officials say in response to lawsuit
Asbury Park officials are firing back after claims they illegally rejected a real estate developer’s plans last summer to demolish the historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision in its place, according to recent court filings. In response to a lawsuit brought by JLD Investment Group, Asbury...
CDC Warns Against New Jersey Based Eyedrops Potentially Linked To Death And Blindness
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country and it is made right here in Lakewood, New Jersey. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
