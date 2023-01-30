ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myedmondsnews.com

In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service

After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Snohomish County PUD Rate Increase Coming

No April Fool’s, Snohomish County PUD power customers will see a general 2 percent rate increase on April 1st this year. The generate rate increase was recently approved by the PUD Board of Commissioners and is in response to rising operational costs including higher material costs from inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges. The general rate increase also helps fund infrastructure and service modernization investments.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘Our best days are ahead’: Nelson presents 2023 State of City

Residents gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday evening to hear Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address. Local business owner, restaurateur and Edmonds Multicultural Association trustee Steve Ono opened the event by welcoming the approximately 60 people attending in person, telling some of his story about growing up in Hawaii, and eventually settling in Edmonds where he opened his business and became part of the community.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants

The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said...
thenorthernlight.com

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomes new CEO

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomed its new president and CEO Dylan Deane-Boyle on January 17. He replaced Sandy Ward after her retirement at the end of 2022. “Bellingham and Whatcom County is such an incredibly unique geographic and cultural area,” Deane-Boyle said. “When you have mountains and ocean, and you have that amount of recreation with vibrant communities in Whatcom County, and you combine that together as a visitor experience, that is so incredibly unique and really what drew me to this opportunity.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix

As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said. The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic

LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Local lawmakers share their 2023 state legislative priorities

The Washington State 2023 legislative session began Jan. 9 and is scheduled to end April 23. State lawmakers have priorities for which bills they consider most essential, so we asked local legislators about their legislative priorities for the current session. Here are their responses:. District 21 – Edmonds, Lynnwood.
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Rotary transforming Wollochet onramp area from field to forest

Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.
GIG HARBOR, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Wellness tips from Compass Health for those navigating a layoff

1. Sleep – Practice good sleep hygiene by sticking with your bedtime routine, including the times you normally go to sleep and wake up. Work life balance is important, and when there’s a loss of a job, that balance becomes askew or, sometimes, completely reversed. Try to remain consistent with your sleep schedule and get eight hours a night minimum.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop

Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

School district celebrates Black Lives Matter Month of Action Feb. 4 at Mountlake Terrace Library

The Edmonds School District is hosting a kick-off celebration for Black Lives Matter Month of Action at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event, which will be in Spanish and English, will include local leaders reading books, rock painting and other art activities, and book displays from the Sno-Isle and Edmonds School District Libraries.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

