myedmondsnews.com
In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service
After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
everettpost.com
Snohomish County PUD Rate Increase Coming
No April Fool’s, Snohomish County PUD power customers will see a general 2 percent rate increase on April 1st this year. The generate rate increase was recently approved by the PUD Board of Commissioners and is in response to rising operational costs including higher material costs from inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges. The general rate increase also helps fund infrastructure and service modernization investments.
myedmondsnews.com
‘Our best days are ahead’: Nelson presents 2023 State of City
Residents gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thursday evening to hear Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address. Local business owner, restaurateur and Edmonds Multicultural Association trustee Steve Ono opened the event by welcoming the approximately 60 people attending in person, telling some of his story about growing up in Hawaii, and eventually settling in Edmonds where he opened his business and became part of the community.
myedmondsnews.com
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants
The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said...
Anger follows this Whatcom panel’s rejection of an anti-vaccine applicant
Health Director Erika Lautenbach, whose agency guided the pandemic response, interrupted Councilman Byrd, saying that he was out of line.
thenorthernlight.com
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomes new CEO
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomed its new president and CEO Dylan Deane-Boyle on January 17. He replaced Sandy Ward after her retirement at the end of 2022. “Bellingham and Whatcom County is such an incredibly unique geographic and cultural area,” Deane-Boyle said. “When you have mountains and ocean, and you have that amount of recreation with vibrant communities in Whatcom County, and you combine that together as a visitor experience, that is so incredibly unique and really what drew me to this opportunity.”
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix
As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said. The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.
q13fox.com
Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic
LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
KOMO News
Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
myedmondsnews.com
Local lawmakers share their 2023 state legislative priorities
The Washington State 2023 legislative session began Jan. 9 and is scheduled to end April 23. State lawmakers have priorities for which bills they consider most essential, so we asked local legislators about their legislative priorities for the current session. Here are their responses:. District 21 – Edmonds, Lynnwood.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
Seattle Councilmember Mosqueda announces bid for King County Council
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has announced plans to run for the King County Council this year, even though her term in Seattle is not up for re-election until 2025. Mosqueda says she is campaigning for the King County District 8 seat being vacated by Joe McDermott. He announced last...
gigharbornow.org
Rotary transforming Wollochet onramp area from field to forest
Rotary Club of Gig Harbor members aim to beautify a city gateway while creating habitat for the birds and the bees. On Saturday, Feb. 4, Rotarians and helpers plan to plant 172 trees and shrubs in the 3-acre field ringed by the westbound Wollochet Drive onramp to Highway 16. They’ll be advancing a project that began eight years ago with a mow.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District says internet service disabled to investigate suspicious activity
Edmonds School District schools and administrative offices Wednesday were on their second day without internet service – and the cause is related to suspicious activities observed on its network Jan. 31, the district said. In an email message to staff and families Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, the district said...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Wellness tips from Compass Health for those navigating a layoff
1. Sleep – Practice good sleep hygiene by sticking with your bedtime routine, including the times you normally go to sleep and wake up. Work life balance is important, and when there’s a loss of a job, that balance becomes askew or, sometimes, completely reversed. Try to remain consistent with your sleep schedule and get eight hours a night minimum.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop
Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
myedmondsnews.com
School district celebrates Black Lives Matter Month of Action Feb. 4 at Mountlake Terrace Library
The Edmonds School District is hosting a kick-off celebration for Black Lives Matter Month of Action at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event, which will be in Spanish and English, will include local leaders reading books, rock painting and other art activities, and book displays from the Sno-Isle and Edmonds School District Libraries.
