Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
William Dykstra
William Dykstra, age 87, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at Holland Hospital. Bill was the owner and operator of Lakewood Photo since June 1972. He was a faithful believer, loving husband, father, and grandfather, and member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church. Bill was preceded in death...
Steve Karsten
Steve Karsten, age 55 of Zeeland passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He is survived by his mother Carol Karsten, his sister Stacey Karsten, his niece Crystal Karsten, his grandmother Juliet Brower, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father Lee Karsten (one...
Karen TerVree
Karen Lynn TerVree, age 72 of Holland, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Holland Hospital. Karen was born in Grand Rapids, MI April 26, 1950, to Herbert and Patricia Kammeraad. She graduated from Holland High School, then Cosmetology School in Grand Rapids, and was a lifelong resident of the area. In her younger years, she loved to listen to, sing, and dance to “disco” and big band music, even getting her grandson Zakary to gain an appreciation of the music while spending time with him. Karen worked as a cosmetologist and beautician for over 50 years, taking care of some of her favorite ladies at Appledorn up until a few weeks ago. She loved her Red Hat Society gals and her weekly card-playing group, and will forever be remembered for her “crazy hair colors”. A true pet lover at heart, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which she loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Judge George Corsiglia
Corsiglia, George 9/9/1935 – 1/29/2023 George Richard Corsiglia, age 87, of the Saugatuck-Douglas area, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at the Clark Home in Grand Rapids, after a two-year period of failing health. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra (“Sandy”), his sister, Irene English of Grand Rapids, and several nieces, nephews, and grand and great-grand nieces and -nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; Donald, Joseph, Louise, and Jeanette; also a nephew, Jim DeYoung, and a great-nephew, Jimmie Guthrie. Born and raised in Kalamazoo to Italian immigrants, Anthonio and Rosa, he became enamored with the law as a young man, often veering off his paper route to visit the courtrooms in the Kalamazoo Courthouse to watch the proceedings. There he developed a true passion for the law. He followed through with his dream of becoming a lawyer, starting his education at St. John’s University, where his studies were interrupted when called to serve in the U.S. Army. After fulfilling that service, he then finished his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, then went on to earn his juris doctorate in 1960 from the Detroit College of Law. His professional career was established after joining the law firm of Morris & Culver in Kalamazoo, soon becoming a partner in that firm. He enjoyed the general practice of law, but also served in the capacity of the assistant city attorney, practicing prosecutorial law for the City of Kalamazoo, and general law for the Cities of Plainwell, Otsego, and Fennville, fulfilling his dream as a child. In 1972, he was appointed District Judge, by Governor Milliken, to the 57th District Court in Allegan; then again, in 1974, to the newly-established 48th Circuit Court, where he continued in the position of Circuit Judge for 36 years, retiring at the end of 2010. He was highly respected but known as a “tough judge” and recognized as one of the longest-sitting Circuit judges in the State of Michigan. Outside of the courtroom, George’s life was simple. He had a passion for reading, and he loved animals, having enjoyed the companionship of pets for the entirety of his life.
John Henry Westhuis Jr.
John Henry Westhuis Jr., age 82, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM.
Robert William Bolles
Robert William Bolles, age 63, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Bob was born in Saugatuck in 1959 to Bill and Bernadine Bolles. He was the middle sibling of five children. After graduating from Saugatuck High School, he received his journeyman card and began a career in tool and die at Hart & Cooley where he worked for 30 years. He continued working in the tool and die until 2020 when he partially retired at Ottawa Gage. He will always be remembered as a very intelligent and hardworking husband and father.
Deborah Lynn Strykowski
Deborah Lynn Strykowski, age 72, of Zeeland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2022. Debbie was born at Highland Park General Hospital on August 12th, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan, the oldest daughter of Donald and Eva (Hall) Jones. She grew up in the suburbs of Detroit and enjoyed horseback riding and camping with her parents and sister, Carol. She was also active in her church youth group. Debbie graduated from Thurston High School in Redford Township in 1968.
Arlene Tenckinck
Arlene Tenckinck of Bedminster, NJ (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2023. She was 78 years old. Born in Holland, MI on December 22, 1944, she was the daughter of Harry and Helene (Michielsen) Schutt. Arlene attended Calvin College and worked as a nurse for Holland...
Howard Jay Van Huis
Howard Jay Van Huis, age 76, of Muskegon, Michigan passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. A visitation for Howard will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A burial will occur at Graafschap Cemetery.
Holland Police Log February 1-3, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
UPDATE: Holland Voters to Decide on May 2 About Proposed Waterfront Holland Land Swap
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 3, 2023) – Residents in the city of Holland can decide on the future of the Tulip City’s waterfront this spring. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the City Council approved ballot language that would put before voters on the May 2nd election the choice of authorizing the sale of the James DeYoung plant site off of Pine Avenue, as well as property off of Kollen Park Drive, as part of the Waterfront Holland development initiative. Geenen DeKock Properties is looking to move the Verplank Dock operations to the DeYoung site in a “land swap,” converting the current dock site to a mixed-used development that expands public access to Lake Macatawa.
Holland BPW Receives Gold Rating For Sustainability
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 1, 2023) – Holland BPW is proud to announce that the anaerobic digester earned an ENVISION Gold rating for sustainability. ENVISION is a certification from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure. The ENVISION framework dives deep into the planning, construction, and life cycle of the project, ensuring that major infrastructure is sustainable and resilient, maximizing the benefits to the community. ENVISION is third-party verification that major projects consider environmental, social and economic impacts of civil infrastructure. “ENVISION goes beyond the basic efforts of project management and development, into areas that benefit the community in a holistic way,” explained Dave Koster, Holland BPW General Manager. “Our goal is to bring as much value to those impacted by the project as possible.”
Hope Men Win at Alma, Saugatuck Splits Pair at Gobles
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) – Evan Thomas had 14 points and Tanner Wiegerink added 13 as Hope defeated the Scots in Alma last night, 76-53. The Flying Dutchmen face the Bulldogs in Adrian on Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 2:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Teen Arrested, Vehicle Sought in “Suspicious Incident” on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 3, 2023) – A 16-year-old Grand Rapids boy is in custody at the Ottawa County Youth Home after what is being called a “suspicious incident” on Holland’s North Side during the predawn hours of Friday. According to Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas,...
No Injuries After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus Near Grand Haven
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 3, 2023) – No injuries were reported following a Friday afternoon head-on collision between a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus and a sedan southeast of Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, there were 20 students inside of the westbound...
After calling 911 to report what was coming, police say man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend and himself near Decatur
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State Police say it appears a Decatur man shot his ex-girlfriend and then took his own life at a home in Van Buren County’s Decatur Township Friday night. It apparently happened after the woman called a relative to say it was going to happen, and the man called 911 to report the murder-suicide too.
