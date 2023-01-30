Read full article on original website
vpm.org
VPM Daily Newscast: Feb. 3, 2023
The VPM Daily Newscast contains all your Central Virginia news in just 5 to 10 minutes. Episodes are recorded the night before. Listeners can subscribe through NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Megaphone, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts. . Here’s a recap of the top stories on the morning of Feb....
vpm.org
Sunshine bills would streamline public records process
The Virginia House will soon vote on two Virginia General Assembly bills seeking to strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Virginia's FOIA laws, also known as sunshine laws, require public institutions to disclose records and provide access to government meetings unless an exemption applies. Del. Danica Roem (D–Prince...
vpm.org
Board of Education splits vote on latest history standards draft
The Virginia Board of Education voted 5–3 Thursday to advance its latest history standards draft. The current version was presented to the board in January after the panel rejected earlier drafts in August and November. The board tasked the Virginia Department of Education last fall with combining the best of both prior drafts — one drafted under the Northam administration, and the other under the Youngkin administration — into a fresh document.
vpm.org
Hampton Roads advocates say flood insurance is a 'hot mess'
Read the original story on WHRO's website. This story is part of a series about housing affordability in Hampton Roads produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Karen Speights’ flood insurance bill for her home in Norfolk’s Chesterfield Heights has risen almost every year in the last...
