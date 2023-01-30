ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure

The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being performed will increase the longevity of the structure and is expected to last through mid-May.
CARLYLE, IL
wgel.com

Weapons Charges Filed Against Greenville Man

Two weapon charges have been filed by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann against Kenneth Cooley, age 26, of Greenville. The Class 4 felony charges are for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. The aggravated charge alleges Cooley carried on his person an...
GREENVILLE, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
MISSOURI STATE
wgel.com

Plummer Concerned With Graham Incident

Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer has written the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections about the recent incident that sickened staff and inmates in Graham Correctional Center at Hillsboro. The senator from Edwardsville is calling for the director to be transparent in releasing findings from the investigation. Plummer said...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Kristin N. “Kris” Reed

Kristin N. “Kris” Reed, 49, of Highland, IL, passed away, Monday, January 31, 2023, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Couer, MO., after a long battle with rectal cancer. Kris was born, April 15, 1973, to William and Bonnie (nee Ego) Gleason, in Normal, IL. She married Gary “Knick” Reed, on October 19, 1996, in Normal, IL.
HIGHLAND, IL
KRMS Radio

St. Louis Woman Dead Following Sunday Evening Crash

A St. Louis woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident early Sunday evening along U.S. 50 eastbound near old Highway-50 in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Bridgett Burgoon went out of control on the slick covered roadway before spinning into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 43-year-old Chad Guendelsberger, of Weston.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

