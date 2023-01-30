Read full article on original website
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
wgel.com
Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being performed will increase the longevity of the structure and is expected to last through mid-May.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
wgel.com
Weapons Charges Filed Against Greenville Man
Two weapon charges have been filed by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann against Kenneth Cooley, age 26, of Greenville. The Class 4 felony charges are for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. The aggravated charge alleges Cooley carried on his person an...
Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports
A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case
Body found after mobile home fire extinguished in Macoupin County
Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in rural Macoupin County, Illinois, made a gruesome discovery after extinguishing the blaze.
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
wgel.com
Plummer Concerned With Graham Incident
Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer has written the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections about the recent incident that sickened staff and inmates in Graham Correctional Center at Hillsboro. The senator from Edwardsville is calling for the director to be transparent in releasing findings from the investigation. Plummer said...
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
kcur.org
Missouri is ready to execute Leonard Taylor next week. He may be innocent
Leonard Taylor, a Missouri inmate on death row, is set to be executed by the state Feb. 7. Taylor was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three kids in St. Louis almost 20 years ago. But Taylor says he wasn’t in Missouri when the killings took place. “The...
Soulard's Mardi Gras roars into top form with new after-party
By the end of it, well over half a million people will descend on the Soulard neighborhood. One thing that’s new - an after-party at City Hall following the Mayor’s Ball on February 17th at Union Station.
Teen in custody for carjacking outside St. Louis church
A teenager is in custody in connection with a recent carjacking outside a south St. Louis church.
Robbers force man to undress at gunpoint, shoot at him in St. Louis
A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.
Caught on camera: 24 catalytic converters stolen from HVAC business amid winter blast
A heating and cooling company in Illinois discovered that a quarter of its fleet doesn't have catalytic converters.
Recreational pot sales just a week away. Why some dispensaries may still require medical cards
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — In just one week Missourians 21 years and older will be able to buy marijuana without a medical card. But there are some cities that are still working to change ordinances that technically only allow for the sale of medical marijuana. This could impact some...
wgel.com
Kristin N. “Kris” Reed
Kristin N. “Kris” Reed, 49, of Highland, IL, passed away, Monday, January 31, 2023, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Couer, MO., after a long battle with rectal cancer. Kris was born, April 15, 1973, to William and Bonnie (nee Ego) Gleason, in Normal, IL. She married Gary “Knick” Reed, on October 19, 1996, in Normal, IL.
Homeless woman suffers frostbite as temperatures plummet below freezing
A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering from frostbite outside of St. Patrick Center earlier Monday, sparking conversation about the gap in resources for the homeless in the city.
KRMS Radio
St. Louis Woman Dead Following Sunday Evening Crash
A St. Louis woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident early Sunday evening along U.S. 50 eastbound near old Highway-50 in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Bridgett Burgoon went out of control on the slick covered roadway before spinning into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 43-year-old Chad Guendelsberger, of Weston.
