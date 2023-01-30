Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh
A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
SWAT team arrests burglar after standoff in Wallingford
A SWAT arrest happened last night in Wallingford after a standoff with police. The incident started when homeowners stepped outside and saw a man reported to be having a mental health crisis. The man then ran inside the home on N. 45th Street and Meridian Avenue N., locked the door,...
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
Pedestrian hit by train in Belltown, police investigate
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to Alaskan Way and Bell Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been hit by a BNSF train. The 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid at the...
KOMO News
Woman sentenced after having son traffic drugs outside her Lake Stevens restaurant
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 46-year-old Marysville woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl out of her Lake Stevens restaurant, Fuente de Café, and having her teenage son help sell the drugs. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno has been...
Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located
Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
q13fox.com
5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation
SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
Man killed in Graham was pepper-sprayed then shot, detectives say
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a man living in a shed in the backyard of a Graham home was shot and killed Thursday morning.
Redmond police using vehicle-mounted GPS tracking system to track down fleeing suspects
StarChase is a vehicle-mounted GPS launcher that uses technology to provide real-time information to the police.
Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking
ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
KING-5
Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed
RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Arrest made in murder of 66-year-old Tacoma woman
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
q13fox.com
Man shot during robbery in Lakewood, suspect then robs 14-year-old afterwards
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A suspect shot one person and then robbed a teenager in a matter of minutes in broad daylight in Pierce County. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on 108th street in the Arrowhead neighborhood of Lakewood around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies,...
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Possible second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher comes forward
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 3, 2023—A second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher, Mark Hein, has been identified by Detective Kirstin Parnell through her month-long investigation of his alleged “grooming” and sexual misconduct toward a student, which could explain why prosecutors dropped all charges earlier this week while the investigation is ongoing.
MyNorthwest
