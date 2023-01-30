ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
MyNorthwest

SWAT team arrests burglar after standoff in Wallingford

A SWAT arrest happened last night in Wallingford after a standoff with police. The incident started when homeowners stepped outside and saw a man reported to be having a mental health crisis. The man then ran inside the home on N. 45th Street and Meridian Avenue N., locked the door,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified

TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Pedestrian hit by train in Belltown, police investigate

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to Alaskan Way and Bell Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been hit by a BNSF train. The 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid at the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation

SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
ARLINGTON, WA
KING-5

Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Possible second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher comes forward

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 3, 2023—A second victim of Lake Stevens High School teacher, Mark Hein, has been identified by Detective Kirstin Parnell through her month-long investigation of his alleged “grooming” and sexual misconduct toward a student, which could explain why prosecutors dropped all charges earlier this week while the investigation is ongoing.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy