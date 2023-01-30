Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
Related
Firefighters respond to "spontaneous" Tesla car battery fire in California
A Tesla Model S "spontaneously caught fire" while traveling down a highway in Rancho Cordova, California, prompting firefighters to respond to the scene, officials said. On Saturday afternoon, crew members from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a Tesla that was "engulfed in flames" due to a battery fire, officials said in a tweet. Video posted by Metro Fire of Sacramento showed firefighters hosing the vehicle down as other cars drove by. Photos of the aftermath of the blaze showed the totally charred front hood of the vehicle. Firefighters used 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames as two fire engines, a water tender and a ladder truck were called to assist. Crews used jacks to access the underside to extinguish and cool the battery, fire officials said. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. "The vehicle battery compartment spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50," the fire department said in a tweet. "The fire was extinguished with approx 6,000 gallons of water, as the battery cells continued to combust. Thankfully no injuries were reported."
Fatal collision closes I-80 ramps near Roseville
(KTXL) — One person died Tuesday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Pacific/Taylor Road near the Roseville and Rocklin border, according to the Roseville Police Department. The accident has forced the closure of the I-80 westbound on-ramp at Taylor Road and the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Taylor/Pacific Road, according to […]
Driver suspected of DUI after van launches into the air, lands on home in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after their van went airborne and landed on top of a home in Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:30 a.m., a van was driving on McGregor Drive in Rancho Cordova at an unknown rate of speed when it crossed Ambassador Drive in the 10600 block, went over a hill in the front yard of a home, where it then launched into the air and landed on top of the garage of the home. The crash caused significant damage to the garage and an adjacent room.There were two people in the home at the time, but they were not injured.Both people in the van -- the driver and a passenger -- were trapped inside and had to be extricated by the fire department. The driver was then taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."The driver was actually trapped inside for a while. Fire department had to come out and pull him out," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi. Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
Police investigating homicide after 1 killed, 2 burned in Stockton complex fire
(KTXL) — One person was killed and two more were injured Monday morning in a fire investigators believe could be arson, the Stockton Fire Department said. According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters located a 60-year-old woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to […]
Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center
(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after receiving reports that minors were stuck on a ride. When crews […]
Crash on Interstate 80 leaves one dead, one injured
(KTXL) — One person died and one person was injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred around 12:45 early Sunday morning. One person died and another was injured and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according […]
Fox40
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
CHP: 1 dead after distracted driver causes crash on I-80, drugs may be another factor
AUBURN, Calif. — A man died in multi-car crash on Interstate 80 near Penryn Road Friday evening, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn unit. Officers were called about a three vehicle car crash with injuries just after 4 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found the 57-year-old driver of a Toyota Highlander unresponsive in his drivers seat. Medical aid was given but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy
(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
Stockton crash victim found with fatal gunshot wound
STOCKTON - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that also resulted in a man crashing his vehicle into a building Monday.Early Monday morning just after 1 a.m., Stockton police officers responded to the 4500 block of Feather River Drive on a report of a shooting victim, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had hit an office building. Officers say they found a man inside the car who had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, but so far, they have not commented on a motive nor have they released the identity of a possible suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
KCRA.com
1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says
One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Three people cited for selling alcohol to minors in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Three people were cited in San Joaquin County after giving alcohol to minors, according to the sheriff’s office. — Video Above: Firefighters call for new ways to put out electric vehicle fires According to the sheriff’s office, one clerk was cited for selling alcohol to minors while two people were cited for buying […]
Man killed in Stockton Interstate-5 shooting
(KTXL) — At least one man was killed in Stockton following a shooting on Thursday along Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. Officers received calls of a possible medical emergency at 9:04 p.m. and when they arrived on scene of northbound I-5 and March Lane they located one man who had […]
Willits News
Murder of CHP commander’s husband: New details of tangled case are revealed
A Napa man pleaded not guilty to the murder of a California Highway Patrol commander’s estranged husband, and newly released court documents revealed more details of the tangled case. Thomas O’Donnell, 61, was arraigned Thursday in Kentucky’s Cumberland County on charges related to the fatal shooting last year of...
KTVU FOX 2
Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo
The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
abc10.com
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
Linh Phan's family said she was one of two people killed in a South Sacramento crash. They said she loved her kids and was the glue that held the family together.
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
Wind advisories issued across Sacramento region with expected near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — As the Sacramento Valley prepares for below-freezing and near-freezing temperatures, wind advisories have also been issued for the area. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a wind advisory has been issued in the Central Sacramento Valley, the southern Sacramento Valley, the Northeast […]
Comments / 0