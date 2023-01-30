Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Secretary Of State Releases Comprehensive Transition Team Report
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has released his Transition Team’s report that will serve as a blueprint for modernizing the office, transforming operations and expanding services to best serve the people of Illinois. “This transition team report is detailed, aspirational and doable,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “It’s clear we have...
wgel.com
Plummer Concerned With Graham Incident
Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer has written the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections about the recent incident that sickened staff and inmates in Graham Correctional Center at Hillsboro. The senator from Edwardsville is calling for the director to be transparent in releasing findings from the investigation. Plummer said...
wgel.com
IL AG Recognizes Identity Theft Awareness Week
In recognition of Identity Theft Awareness Week, Attorney General Kwame Raoul today urged consumers to learn more about identity theft scams and consider easy changes they can make to protect their personal information. “Identity theft can happen to anyone. Whether you are a college student, a veteran or an older...
Comments / 0