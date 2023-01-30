According to a review published by Ashley et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, preexisting dementia may complicate cancer care and increase the risk of worse clinical outcome and inferior patient experience. People living with dementia are more likely to have cancer diagnosed at an advanced stage and to receive no or less extensive cancer treatment, which can negatively affect survival. In addition to presenting an overview of dementia and cancer, the review authors—based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, as well as the United States—made pragmatic recommendations for clinicians treating cancer in patients with dementia.

1 DAY AGO