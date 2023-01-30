Read full article on original website
Ponatinib and Blinatumomab Combination Safe and Effective in Patients With Newly Diagnosed, Ph-Positive ALL
The combination of ponatinib and blinatumomab has led to rapid and durable remissions in patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to data presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.1. Results of the phase II study demonstrated a 96%...
Massage Therapy May Improve Symptom Burden for Pediatric Patients With Hematologic and/or Oncologic Conditions
A new study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health found children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer or sickle cell disease treated at a pediatric academic medical center reported clinically significant reductions in pain, stress, and anxiety in response to massage therapy. Furthermore, patients with sickle cell disease who received massage therapy reported significantly higher symptoms at baseline than patients with hematologic and/or oncologic conditions excluding sickle cell disease. The findings from this study were recently published by Rodgers-Melnick in Pediatric Blood & Cancer.
Osimertinib May Significantly Improve Disease-Free Survival for Patients With Resected EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
New research has shown that the EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor osimertinib may improve rates of survival and reduce the risk of recurrence in patients with resected, EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a new exploratory analysis of the ADAURA trial published by Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, and colleagues in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
MDM2 Inhibitor Milademetan in Advanced Liposarcoma, Solid Tumors, or Lymphomas
In a first-in-human, phase I, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Mrinal M. Gounder, MD, and colleagues identified the dose and schedule for further evaluation of the oral MDM2 inhibitor milademetan in a population of patients with advanced liposarcoma, solid tumors, or lymphoma. The researchers found that the agent was particularly active in patients with dedifferentiated liposarcoma.
Dexrazoxane and Long-Term Heart Function in Survivors of Childhood Cancer Treated With Doxorubicin
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Eric J. Chow, MD, MPH, and colleagues found that the use of dexrazoxane was associated with long-term protection of heart function in childhood cancer survivors who received doxorubicin for their cancer. According to the study investigators, “For survivors of childhood cancer treated with doxorubicin, dexrazoxane is cardioprotective for at least 5 years. However, longer-term data are lacking.”
Consuming Ultraprocessed Foods May Be Linked to Increased Cancer Risk and Mortality
Higher consumption of ultraprocessed foods may be linked to increased cancer burden and mortality, according to a new, UK-based study published by Chang et al in eClinicalMedicine. Ultraprocessed foods are food items which have been heavily processed during their production—such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, ready meals, and most...
Canadian Trial Highlights Adverse Outcomes in Survivors of Childhood Medulloblastoma
In a population-based study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Coltin et al found that survivors of childhood medulloblastoma in Ontario were at an increased risk of numerous adverse health outcomes compared with matched noncancer controls. Study Details. In the study, all 5-year survivors of medulloblastoma diagnosed at age...
Review Provides Recommendations on Cancer Treatment in the Context of Preexisting Dementia
According to a review published by Ashley et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, preexisting dementia may complicate cancer care and increase the risk of worse clinical outcome and inferior patient experience. People living with dementia are more likely to have cancer diagnosed at an advanced stage and to receive no or less extensive cancer treatment, which can negatively affect survival. In addition to presenting an overview of dementia and cancer, the review authors—based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, as well as the United States—made pragmatic recommendations for clinicians treating cancer in patients with dementia.
Addition of Anti–IGF-1R Antibody Ganitumab to Interval-Compressed Chemotherapy in Newly Diagnosed Patients With Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by DuBois et al, the Children’s Oncology Group phase III AEWS1221 trial showed no event-free survival benefit with the addition of the anti–insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody ganitumab to interval-compressed chemotherapy in newly diagnosed patients with metastatic Ewing sarcoma.
World Cancer Day: Commercial Interests May Drive Millions of Avoidable Cancer Deaths
The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)—in light of World Cancer Day, taking place on February 4—has called on governments around the world to prioritize policy actions to reduce preventable cancers caused by tobacco use and the consumption of alcohol and ultraprocessed foods, including sugary beverages. Background. Nearly...
