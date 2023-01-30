Read full article on original website
City Manager Provides Update On Downtown Plaza
A special downtown plaza is still in the works for Greenville. It is to be constructed on North Second Street, between College and Beaumont avenues. At a recent Greenville Chamber of Commerce event, Greenville City Manager JoAnn Hollenkamp provided an update on the status of the project. She said the city was awarded a grant for the project and the city has some great ideas for what it might look like. Hollenkamp also noted there are additional proposals on the way. She said there will be a stage, visitor’s center, a play area for kids, and a bathroom area. The city manager reported the former courthouse annex building may become the stage area, which would mean that building could come down.
Sheri Ann Brashear Potts
Sheri Ann Brashear Potts, age 59 of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday morning at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. For those who desire memorials in Sheri’s memory may be made to the Maxey Cemetery or to The Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friands from 11 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
Plummer Concerned With Graham Incident
Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer has written the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections about the recent incident that sickened staff and inmates in Graham Correctional Center at Hillsboro. The senator from Edwardsville is calling for the director to be transparent in releasing findings from the investigation. Plummer said...
Library Celebrating Blind Date Book Month
The Greenville Public Library is inviting residents to participate in a special program in February. Library Director Jo Keillor said with Valentine’s Day right in the middle of it, it could be considered the most romantic month of the year. She said if you’re looking for a little romance, choose a “blind date” book in the library. They are specially wrapped with an online dating type description on the front. Once you’ve read the book, you can turn in an evaluation by February 28 and be entered into a drawing to win a book from the library.
Aces Defeated Tuesday Night
The Mulberry Grove Aces took a trip to Beecher City Tuesday night and were defeated by Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 74-45. The Bobcats built a 20-8 lead after eight minutes and stayed in control the rest of the way. Top scorers for Mulberry Grove were Arjan Epperson and Carter Scoggins with...
Janet Elaine Blattel
Janet Elaine Blattel, 82, of New Baden, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Reflections at Garden Place Memory Center in Columbia. She was born December 31, 1940 in Alton, the daughter of Herbert and Leona, nee Kuhn, Hoehn. She married Robert E. Blattel April 4, 1970 in Belleville and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1999.
Weapons Charges Filed Against Greenville Man
Two weapon charges have been filed by Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann against Kenneth Cooley, age 26, of Greenville. The Class 4 felony charges are for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. The aggravated charge alleges Cooley carried on his person an...
Greenville Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44, of Greenville, pleaded guilty recently in Bond County Circuit Court to two felony offenses. Duff entered the pleas to unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of oxycodone, a controlled substance. Both crimes occurred on January 13. Pursuant to plea negotiations...
